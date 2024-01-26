Amid no ball controversy, Shoaib Malik to no longer feature in ongoing BPL: Reports 

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will not take part in the any of the remaining matches of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Many media reports quoted his franchise Fortune Barishal as confirming the development.

In a match against Khulna Tigers, Malik grabbed headlines after bowling three no-balls in an over. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to a report in NDTV, Fortune Barishal has released an official statement, confirming that Malik will miss the remaining matches of BPL after flying to Dubai for personal reasons.

Expand Tweet

The 41-year-old played in Barishal's matches in the first Dhaka phase, but did not enjoy a lot of success. However, he did create history, becoming the first Asian player and the second overall to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Malik reached the landmark during the BPL clash between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders. West Indies player Chris Gayle is the only other cricketer to have achieved the feat.

The former Pakistan captain has the experience of 528 T20 matches in which he has amassed 13,022 runs at an average of 36.37 and a strike rate of 127.69. With the ball, he has picked up 178 wickets at an average of 26.84 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Meanwhile, Malik is set to be replaced by another Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad for Fortune Barishal’s remaining matches in BPL 2024.

Shoaib Malik recently married Pakistani actor Sana Javed

Malik has been in the news recently for marrying Pakistani actor Sana Javed. The news came amid rumors of his separation from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

On Saturday, January 20, both Malik and Javed took to their official Instagram handles to share pictures from their wedding ceremony with the caption:

“And We created you in pairs.”

Meanwhile, a family source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that Sania had initiated the divorce proceedings. Malik and Sania are parents to five-year-old son Izaan.

Malik and Sania had got married in Hyderabad back in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai. Their Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot in Pakistan. Just a few days before Malik married Javed, Sania had shared a cryptic post on marriage and divorce.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App