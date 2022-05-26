Amy Satterthwaite announces retirement from international cricket

New Zealand batter Amy Satterthwaite has announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday (May 26).

The decision comes after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) didn't offer her a central contract, shifting their focus to young players.

Satterthwaite is New Zealand's most-capped ODI player, having made her debut in 2007. Overall, the 35-year-old represented the White Ferns in 145 ODIs and 111 T20Is.

Despite getting out for a duck on her ODI debut, Satterthwaite grew into one of the most prolific run-scorers in the format. She finished with 4639 runs, New Zealand's second-highest run-scorer after Suzie Bates, including seven centuries and 27 fifties. She also carved out 1784 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Satterthwaite was also handy with her off-spin, picking up 50 wickets in the ODIs while returning with 27 scalps in the T20Is.

She has captained her country in 25 games across formats, winning on 11 occasions. She lost 13 games while one match yielded no result.

"I still had more to offer" - Amy Satterthwaite after announcing retirement

The legendary Kiwi batter was disappointed to call time on her international career after the NZC decided not to offer her a central contract.

Satterthwaite admitted that she still had more to offer as the White Ferms embark on a busy winter.

"It is with a degree of sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket," Satterthwaite said in a news release. "It has been a tough few days after learning of NZC's decision to head in a new direction and contract some younger cricketers.

She added:

"I am disappointed not to be receiving a contract and believe I still had more to offer, however, I respect NZC's decision and I wish the White Ferns all the best as they embark on an exciting winter of cricket, including the Commonwealth Games. I'll be supporting them all the way."

However, Amy Satterthwaite will continue to play domestic cricket for the Canterbury Magicians. She also has a contract with Manchester Originals in the Hundred.

