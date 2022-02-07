"An absolute disgrace; pathetic" - Shane Warne blasts Cricket Australia over Justin Langer's exit

Shane Warne has tore through Cricket Australia (CA) for their "pathetic" treatment of former head coach Justin Langer. He said CA offering Langer only a small extension despite his achievements was an "absolute disgrace".

Langer was on thin ice since reports of some Aussie players being discontented over his coaching style emerged last year. But the 51-year-old saw off his contract while leading the team to its first-ever T20 World Cup title and a dominating 4-0 Ashes win at home.

The positive results, coupled with Langer's reportedly improved coaching outlook, were expected to hand him a lifeline. But CA only offered the former cricketer a six-month contract extension, prompting him to resign. In his resignation letter, Langer rued the lack of support of several players and board members.

Speaking on the Follow-On podcast, Warne suggested that CA shouldn't treat any coach in this fashion, let alone a "great cricketer". He said:

“To treat the head coach the way they have, it’s an absolute disgrace what they’ve done. All of us who have played with Justin, we are not coming out because he’s our friend or a great cricketer or a Hall of Famer. We are coming out because it’s the treatment of the coach. Forget it’s Justin Langer. It’s just the treatment of Cricket Australia and the way they have handled the coach of the Australian cricket team. It’s been pathetic.”

Warne believes Langer had put Australia on the path of being a "great" team and had to quit just when he was reaping the rewards of his hard work. He remarked that the players needed Langer's "brittleness", staunchly adding that if they didn't like his style, "they better start performing" as a great team.

The former Australian spinner added:

“It’s not a great Australian cricket team we are talking about here. But all that Justin Langer put in over three or four years, we are just starting to see the rewards for his hard work. His brutalness, his intensity and his kick up the backside to the players. You know why? They needed it! If they can start doing this for another five or six years. Not to lose at home, beat India away and beat England away. Then we might start talking about this great Australian cricket team. But they aren’t at the moment. If they didn’t like his style and he had lost the dressing room, well, they better start performing. They have to perform.”

Warne isn't the first to rally behind Langer. A host of former cricketers, including Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Mitchell Johnson, have vented their displeasure at the saga at either the players, the board, or both.

"What is this organization doing?” - Shane Warne brings up Sandpapergate

Warne even brought up the 'Sandpapergate' scandal and Tim Paine's resignation as Test captain in his rant. He said the "truth" of the Cape Town controversy will eventually come out, adding that Langer's departure is another in a series of major issues that CA has "bungled, messed up and handled completely wrong".

He said:

“We’ve seen that the bowling cartel, as they call themselves, or ‘Winx’ and ‘GOAT’ and all these unbelievable nicknames they have for themselves. These guys wrote a letter saying they had no knowledge of whatever went on. That might be correct. But if it’s not and they’ve done that, there are all sorts of whispers or rumours that we all have heard. And one day the truth will come out."

Warne added:

“If Cricket Australia are hiding something again after Justin Langer, Tim Paine, we could go on about all the controversies that Cricket Australia has just bungled, messed up and handled completely wrong... What is this organisation doing?”

The impact of these issues on Australia's on-field performances remains to be seen. The Pat Cummins-led side will tour Pakistan in March for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

Edited by Samya Majumdar