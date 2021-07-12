WI vs Aus 2021: West Indies thrash Australia by 56 runs in the second T20I

West Indies continued their dominance over Australia and beat the visitors by a margin of 56 runs in the second T20I. The hosts are now 2-0 up in the 5 match T20I series with the next game scheduled to be played on 13th July 2021.

Too good, and 2-0 up!@WindiesCricket bowl Australia out for 140 and win by 56 runs in Saint Lucia! #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/tjgdNAtkEQ — ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2021

Australian skipper Aaron Finch once again won the toss and inserted the West Indies to bat again. While the Australian team remained unchanged from the first T20I, West Indies made two changes to their playing 11.

Andre Fletcher made a comeback in the playing 11 in place of the injured Evin Lewis and Sheldon Cottrell replaced Obed McCoy, who was rested.

Australia bowled impressively in the early part of the West Indies innings. Ashton Agar got the wicket of Andre Fletcher in the third over of the innings. Lendl Simmons once again played a cameo and scored 31 runs before being dismissed caught behind off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

Mitchell Marsh scalped the prized wicket of Chris Gayle soon thereafter and the West Indies were reduced to 59-3.

Dwayne Bravo was promoted to bat at number 5. Bravo, along with Hetmyer, started attacking the Australian bowlers in the middle-overs and put on 103 runs in 61 balls.

Hetymer, who had a horrendous run with the bat in T20 cricket in recent times, played an attacking innings of 61 from just 36 balls. He smashed four maximums and two boundaries.

Hetmyer departs, but not before he and Dwayne Bravo combine for a hundred-run partnership!@windiescricket 164/4 with two overs remaining.https://t.co/oU2jJEIKp3 | #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/uuxQbVnMzt — ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2021

Bravo, showed glimpses of his brilliance with the bat and finished with an unbeaten 47 of 34 balls that included three sixes.

After Hetymer's dismissal, Russell provided the finishing touches to the innings and scored a quick-fire 24 of 8 runs. The Windies scored 196 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs.

Impressive bowling performance by West Indies against Australia:

Mitchell Marsh scored his second consecutive half-century

The 197 run chase was always going to be a tough ask for the Aussie batters.

Australia got off to the worst of starts when Matthew Wade was dismissed for a duck on the second ball of the innings. Russell took a catch at mid-on off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell and the Aussies lost their first wicket without a run on the board.

Fidel Edwards, who struggled with his line and length in the first T20I accounted for the Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, who was out-bowled off a slower ball from Edwards, and Australia were reduced to 19-2.

Advantage @WindiesCricket!



They remove openers Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade, holding the tourists to 42/2 at the end of the Powerplay.https://t.co/oU2jJEIKp3 | #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/59o36ymN97 — ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2021

Mitchell Marsh once again tried to anchor the innings but did not get any support from the other end. Hayden Walsh, who picked up 3 wickets in the first T20I, led to the Aussie's downfall in the second T20I.

Walsh also picked up 3 wickets in the second T20I as well. His first victim was Josh Philippe, who failed to pick him up and was out bowled. Mitchell Marsh, the lone warrior in the Aussie innings, was his second victim.

Marsh, in an attempt to accelerate the scoring, attempted to clear the ropes but was caught at long-on. His third victim was Henriques and the Aussies were reduced to 112-6.

Hayden Walsh picked up 3 wickets in the second T20I

The Aussies were eventually dismissed for 140 runs in 19.2 overs with Chris Gayle picking up the last wicket of Josh Hazlewood.

Australia were beaten comprehensively by a strong West Indies outfit and will have to get their act in order before the third T20I against the West Indies. Their batting has been of concern and management could look to rope in Ashton Turner for the remainder of the series.

