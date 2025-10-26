"An experienced player like me should get more chances"- Former India vice-captain says he had no communication with selectors before being dropped 

Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has opined that he should have received more opportunities to prove himself in Test cricket. In Rahane's view, experienced cricketers like him should get more chances before the selectors make a call on their future.

Ad

More than two years have passed since Rahane last represented the Indian team in a Test match. His last appearance came in the away Test series against West Indies in 2023, where he managed 11 runs in two matches. Prior to that, Rahane returned with scores of 89 & 46 in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia.

Speaking with Sportstar after scoring a century for Mumbai in the 2025 Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, Ajinkya Rahane disclosed that the selectors did not reach out to him for a chat before they decided to drop him from the Test team.

Ad

Trending

“After playing so much cricket, when experienced players like me were dropped, I got a sense that there’s something different. I feel an experienced player like me should get more chances when he makes a comeback. But there was no communication," the former India vice-captain said.

Notably, Rahane has played 85 Test matches for India, aggregating 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46. His brilliant batting and captaincy helped India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil in 2020/21.

Ad

"I personally feel that the Indian team needed me in Australia"- Former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

Team India visited Australia for another Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2024/25. This time, the Aussies crushed the visitors and recorded a 3-1 series win. Ajinkya Rahane was not selected for the five-match Test series. The former Indian vice-captain felt that he could have made a difference had he been there in the squad.

Ad

"Whether they select me or not, that’s their call, but I personally feel that the Indian team needed me in Australia, and I was fully ready for it," Rahane added in the same chat with Sportstar.

Rahane turned 37 earlier this year. However, the former Indian vice-captain affirmed that age is just a number for him. He concluded by saying that if a player is fit, playing domestic cricket and performing well, then the selectors should consider him.

It will be interesting to see if Rahane can make a comeback to the Indian Test team. The veteran batter scored 159 runs off 303 balls in the first innings of the ongoing match between Mumbai and Chhattisgarh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news