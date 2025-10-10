"An innings which will decide his future in Test cricket" - Twitter reacts to Sai Sudharsan's solid fifty in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 

Team India batter Sai Sudharsan recorded a much-needed half-century in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies to rest his case to cement the No.3 spot. The left-handed batter was at his composed and assured self as he made the most of the optimal batting conditions on offer on Day 1 of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The youngster, after his poor outing in the series opener in Ahmedabad, came into bat after KL Rahul's dismissal in the 18th over in the first session. He showed intent by dispatching the very first delivery he faced for a boundary.

The batter settled in quickly to reach 16 runs off 36 deliveries at Lunch Break. With Yashasvi Jaiswal ramping up the scoring in the second session, the fellow southpaw also took the initiative to pile on the runs steadily. He reached the fifty-run landmark with a sublime cover drive off Khary Pierre in the 45th over.

Twitter hailed the youngster's batting display, urging him to convert it into a significant knock and end the debate regarding the No.3 spot.

Professor View @hitalara214931 Sai Sudharsan brings up his maiden Test fifty on home soil! Pure class from the young left-hander — calm, confident, and composed.

Shivam @Surf_ExcelSheet Sai Sudharsan has literally batted in complete control. These are good batting conditions but a Control percentage of 100 is crazy. #INDvsWI

snax @snaxhere Sai Sudharsan didn't play a single false shot while reaching his fifty, yesterday he was seen working on his technique with captain Shubman Gill, this knock was really needed as haters were doubting his place.

Cricketer5432 @Cricketposter25 Give him whole home season at the very least he is here to stay has the right technique

VIKASH KUMAR @vkc1000 A brilliant fifty for Sai Sudharsan. His first in India. An innings which will decide his future in test cricket. Well played 👏

Atul @tiwariaatul Sai Sudharsan — calm, compact, and technically pure. ❤️ Exactly the kind of No.3 India’s Test lineup has been missing.

Sai Sudharsan has put up a massive partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second wicket in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Team India's top-order has worn down the West Indies bowlers inside the first two sessions of the contest with their impeccable technical prowess, coupled with pristine batting conditions.

Sai Sudharsan has made the most of the opportunity to record his second Test fifty, something much-needed after his blip in the first Test and his ordinary maiden series against England.

At the time of writing, Team India are placed at 196-1 in the 51st over, with Sai Sudharsan unbeaten on 58 runs off 106 deliveries while Yashasvi Jaiswal has reached his seventh Test hundred. The former received a reprieve after being dropped by Jomel Warrican, avoiding a soft dismissal.

