"An opportunity robbed of two other players" - Twitter slams BCCI over Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh's U19 T20 World Cup selection

Indian cricket fans have slammed the selection of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh in India's U19 squad for the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 T20 World Cup.

On Monday, December 5, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the 15-member squad for the 2023 U19 World Cup. The competition is scheduled to take place between January 14 and 29 in South Africa.

Senior India women's team prodigious batter Shafali has been named the captain of the India U19 squad, with Delhi-based batter Shweta Sehrawat being named the vice-captain.

The squad also includes Bengal's power-hitting star Richa Ghosh even though Hrishita Basu kept wickets for the U-19 side in their recent matches.

Shafali has played 21 ODIs and 46 T20 Internationals for the Indian women's team since making her international debut in September of 2019.

The 18-year-old has already gained experience at global events like the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Richa, who made her T20I debut in February 2020 against Australia, has also represented the Indian team in 17 ODIs and 25 T20Is. Like Shafali, Ghosh has also played in World Cup events.

Cricket fans were not pleased with the Indian selectors for roping in Verma and Ghost for the U19 T20 World Cup for two reasons.

First, it would be unfair for players who have been part of the setup over the last few months as some would miss their chances in the squad.

Secondly, the senior team is due to play in a T20I tri-series involving South Africa and West Indies from January 19 to February 2. This means Verma and Ghosh's preparations will be affected.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் @SaGomesh It does come as a surprise to see Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh in the India's squad for the U19 T20 World Cup especially after them not being a part of the preparations and more importantly, saying that it is unlikely they will take part. It does come as a surprise to see Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh in the India's squad for the U19 T20 World Cup especially after them not being a part of the preparations and more importantly, saying that it is unlikely they will take part.

Ananya Upendran @a_upendran11



Gutted for the pair. BCCI Women @BCCIWomen Squad: Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree. Squad: Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree. So Shikha Shalot and Nandini Kashyap were simply keeping the seats warm, I take it?Gutted for the pair. twitter.com/bcciwomen/stat… So Shikha Shalot and Nandini Kashyap were simply keeping the seats warm, I take it?Gutted for the pair. twitter.com/bcciwomen/stat…

Krithika @krithika0808 Shafali Verma knows v v little about this whole squad as she wasn't part of any matches earlier. Not sure how she is going to lead the team in a WC. Fingers crossed. Shafali Verma knows v v little about this whole squad as she wasn't part of any matches earlier. Not sure how she is going to lead the team in a WC. Fingers crossed.

Shashank Kishore @captainshanky Shafali Verma & Richa Ghosh - two spots that could’ve been taken up by some other young player in the U-19 WC squad. Sure you want to win, but you also need to expand your talent pool. Opportunity missed. Shafali Verma & Richa Ghosh - two spots that could’ve been taken up by some other young player in the U-19 WC squad. Sure you want to win, but you also need to expand your talent pool. Opportunity missed.

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets Bit surprised to see Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh included in the U19 World Cup team. But given the World Cup to follow in South Africa will be an ideal preparation of sorts for the two. Bit surprised to see Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh included in the U19 World Cup team. But given the World Cup to follow in South Africa will be an ideal preparation of sorts for the two.

∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully BCCI Women @BCCIWomen



Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. India U19 Squad for Women's #T20WorldCup Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. India U19 Squad for Women's #T20WorldCup:Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. What's the meaning of Shafali and Richa playing under 19 WC? That's an opportunity robbed of two other players twitter.com/BCCIWomen/stat… What's the meaning of Shafali and Richa playing under 19 WC? That's an opportunity robbed of two other players twitter.com/BCCIWomen/stat…

A🫧 @fcharmanpreet BCCI Women @BCCIWomen



Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. India U19 Squad for Women's #T20WorldCup Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. India U19 Squad for Women's #T20WorldCup:Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. No wait, we have women's t20 world cup scheduled in February??????? We can't have them play U19 world cup in Jan BCCI WHAT??????? twitter.com/BCCIWomen/stat… No wait, we have women's t20 world cup scheduled in February??????? We can't have them play U19 world cup in Jan BCCI WHAT??????? twitter.com/BCCIWomen/stat…

Niharika Raina @niharika_raina Extremely surprised to see Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh included in India's U19 World Cup team. The duo bring huge international experience to the table. But wondering how they going to fare in a side who have been preparing for the tournament for a long time. Extremely surprised to see Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh included in India's U19 World Cup team. The duo bring huge international experience to the table. But wondering how they going to fare in a side who have been preparing for the tournament for a long time.

suryanshi pandey @UnfilteredSP

is already playing in the senior team, yet announced as captain for U-19 women's WC team?

Are there dearth of talents in new crops of U-19 women cricket?

#justcurious It looks like there's no rule book in place for women's cricket selection criteria for U-19 ? #ShafaliVerma is already playing in the senior team, yet announced as captain for U-19 women's WC team?Are there dearth of talents in new crops of U-19 women cricket? It looks like there's no rule book in place for women's cricket selection criteria for U-19 ?#ShafaliVerma is already playing in the senior team, yet announced as captain for U-19 women's WC team?Are there dearth of talents in new crops of U-19 women cricket? #justcurious

Mahesh M Goudar। ಮಹೇಶ್ ಮ ಗೌಡರ @MahiPEN_TNIE @BCCIWomen Shafali Verma is already in the senior squad. The BCCI has to follow the same rules that are in place for the U-19 men’s team. New players should be given chance as she already got exposure at the highest level of the game. @BCCIWomen Shafali Verma is already in the senior squad. The BCCI has to follow the same rules that are in place for the U-19 men’s team. New players should be given chance as she already got exposure at the highest level of the game.

Love for Cricket 🏏 @cricketislove76 India is sending Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh for upcoming U-19 women's T20 World Cup? #WorldCup2023

ICC women's T20 World Cup will start just after few days of U-19 World Cup. am i getting this rightIndia is sending Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh for upcoming U-19 women's T20 World Cup? #U19 ICC women's T20 World Cup will start just after few days of U-19 World Cup. am i getting this right 😳 India is sending Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh for upcoming U-19 women's T20 World Cup? #U19 #WorldCup2023ICC women's T20 World Cup will start just after few days of U-19 World Cup. https://t.co/VccyaD9hKV

KASHISH @crickashish217 Don't follow the women's game as much but why do I see young Shafali Verma going back to U-19s when it's the grind at first-class cricket that her game could do with? Playing U-19 attacks is no prep for a senior T20 WC. Don't follow the women's game as much but why do I see young Shafali Verma going back to U-19s when it's the grind at first-class cricket that her game could do with? Playing U-19 attacks is no prep for a senior T20 WC.

ICC U19 World Cup will clash with India's T20I tri-series

The schedules of the U19 World Cup and the tri-series will clash. Given that Shafali and Richa are in the scheme for India's 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, the two youngsters will not have enough time to prepare for the competition.

The India U19 side are currently playing against New Zealand U19 in a five-match T20I series in Mumbai. The hosts have already sealed the series with a 4-0 margin and the final game will be played on Tuesday, December 6.

