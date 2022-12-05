"An opportunity robbed of two other players" - Twitter slams BCCI over Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh's U19 T20 World Cup selection

Indian cricket fans have slammed the selection of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh in India's U19 squad for the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 T20 World Cup.
On Monday, December 5, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the 15-member squad for the 2023 U19 World Cup. The competition is scheduled to take place between January 14 and 29 in South Africa.
Senior India women's team prodigious batter Shafali has been named the captain of the India U19 squad, with Delhi-based batter Shweta Sehrawat being named the vice-captain.
The squad also includes Bengal's power-hitting star Richa Ghosh even though Hrishita Basu kept wickets for the U-19 side in their recent matches.
Shafali has played 21 ODIs and 46 T20 Internationals for the Indian women's team since making her international debut in September of 2019.
The 18-year-old has already gained experience at global events like the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Richa, who made her T20I debut in February 2020 against Australia, has also represented the Indian team in 17 ODIs and 25 T20Is. Like Shafali, Ghosh has also played in World Cup events.
Cricket fans were not pleased with the Indian selectors for roping in Verma and Ghost for the U19 T20 World Cup for two reasons.
First, it would be unfair for players who have been part of the setup over the last few months as some would miss their chances in the squad.
Secondly, the senior team is due to play in a T20I tri-series involving South Africa and West Indies from January 19 to February 2. This means Verma and Ghosh's preparations will be affected.
Here are some of the reactions:
ICC U19 World Cup will clash with India's T20I tri-series
The schedules of the U19 World Cup and the tri-series will clash. Given that Shafali and Richa are in the scheme for India's 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, the two youngsters will not have enough time to prepare for the competition.
The India U19 side are currently playing against New Zealand U19 in a five-match T20I series in Mumbai. The hosts have already sealed the series with a 4-0 margin and the final game will be played on Tuesday, December 6.