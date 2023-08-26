Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Hemanth Reddy bags top position in batting charts – Updated after Qualifier 2

In the second qualifier of Andhra Premier League 2023, Godavari Titans faced off against Rayalaseema Kings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

After being put in to bat first, Rayalaseema Kings managed to put in a dominating total of 218/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Haneesh Reddy stood out with an impressive 92-run knock off just 47 balls, featuring seven fours and eight sixes.

Vamsi Krishna and Girinath Reddy also contributed with forty-plus scores to help the cause. With the ball, Shaik Kamil bagged a three-fer in his two overs for the Titans.

In the chase, Godavari Titans fell agonizingly short of the target, just three runs shy in a thrilling encounter. Opener Munish Verma showcased his prowess with the willow scoring a 40-ball 89-run knock.

However, other batters failed to create a significant impact throughout the whole batting line-up. Shaik Kaleemudin emerged as the standout bowler, scalping three wickets for the Kings.

The highly anticipated grand finale is scheduled between Coastal Tigers, who topped the points table, and the winner of Qualifier 2, Rayalaseema Kings on August 27, Sunday.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Godavari Titans and Rayalaseema King's batters occupied the top three positions on the batting chart. Hemanth Reddy, the Titans opener, bagged the pole position with his 26-run knock in the second qualifier. Reddy has a total of 240 runs to his name.

Kings opener Kogatam Haneesh Reddy's 92-run knock propelled him to the second position accumulating a total of 238 runs at an average of 47.6. Titans skipper cum opener Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar settled with the third position amassing 229 runs.

Bezawada Warriors batter Maheep Kumar slid down to the fourth slot with 201 runs at an impressive average of 50.25. At the fifth position is Uttarandhra Lions batter SV Rahul, contributing 199 runs to his team’s tally.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Interestingly, only two bowlers from Kings secured the top five slots on the bowling chart. Vizag Warriors star bowler Yeddala Reddy scalped 11 wickets from five innings to secure the top spot.

Kings' bowlers Shaik Kaleemudin and Harishankar Reddy bagged the second and third positions notching up 10 wickets each. Prithvi Raj Yarra, the Uttarandhra Lions left-arm pacer, settled with the fourth spot and Coastal Riders key bowler C Stephen is at the fifth slot with eight scalps to his name.