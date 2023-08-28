Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Hemanth Reddy and Shaik Kaleemudin top of the charts – Updated after Final

Coastal Riders and Rayalaseema Kings clashed in an intense showdown during the grand finale of Andhra Premier League at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on August 27, Sunday.

Kings emerged as the champions, bagging the coveted silverware. Defending champions Coastal Riders had to settle with the runners-up following a challenging day on the field.

The final was curtailed to 18 overs a side due to frequent rain interruptions. After losing the toss, Coastal Riders, captained by Shaik Rasheed, batted first and managed to put 155/8 in 18 overs.

Middle-order batter Harsh Vardhan's 50-run knock was crucial in taking the team to a respectable total. Shaik Kaleemudin, the Kings bowler, stood up for his side with a three-wicket haul.

In the chase, Kings took just 16.3 overs to chase down the target. Captain Hanuma Vihari exhibited exemplary leadership with an unbeaten 62-run knock off just 32 balls, playing a crucial role in taking his team over the line. Bodhala Vinay also played a pivotal role with a 53-run knockoff in just 23 balls at an impressive strike rate of 230.43.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Godavari Titans batter Hemanth Reddy ended as the leading run-scorer with 240 runs from seven innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 127. He smacked three half-centuries in the tournament.

Rayalaseema Kings' star batter Haneesh Reddy settled in the second position after bagging a golden duck in the final. He scored 238 runs from five innings at an excellent strike rate of 166.43. He averaged 39.66 with three fifty-plus scores.

Another Titans batter CR Gnaneshwar occupied the third spot with 229 runs from seven innings. Bezawada Warriors' Maheep Kumar and Uttarandhra Lions' SV Rahul ranked fourth and fifth with 201 and 199 runs respectively.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Shaik Kaleemudin, the Kings bowler, bagged a three-wicket haul in the final to rocket to the pole position with 13 scalps from eight innings. His partner in crime, Harishanka Reddy, with two wickets in the final, propelled to the second rank.

Vizag Warriors' medium pacer Yeddala Reddy settled with the third spot after topping the chart for a long time. Coastal Riders pacer C Stephen occupied the fourth slot with 10 wickets. Uttarandhra Lions left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra is at the fifth spot with nine wickets at an average of 13.33