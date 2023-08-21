Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Maheep Kumar and Harishankar Reddy lead the charts – Updated after Match 11

The 10th game of the Andhra Premier League saw Bezawaga Tigers dominating Uttarandhra Lions, securing victory by seven wickets. In the 11th contest, Rayalaseema Kings achieved a comprehensive win over Vizag Warriors. Both these exhilarating encounters took place at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Opting to bat first, Uttarandhra Lions posted a total of 159/4 in their allotted 20 overs, primarily driven by Shyam Sundar's remarkable unbeaten 45-run knock from just 31 balls. Venkata Rahul's 41 was also pivotal for Lion's batting at No.3.

Despite the Lions’ efforts, their total fell short as Bezawada Tigers confidently cruised past their total in mere 18.4 overs to bag their first victory of the season.

Opener Maheep Kumar continued to shine with an unbeaten 51-ball 77-run knock. Wicketkeeper-batter Ricky Bhui showcased an elegant batting display, adding 41 runs off 26 balls to the Tigers’ successful pursuit.

Turning to the 11th encounter, Rayalaseema Kings dictated the terms, putting Vizag Warriors to bat first. For Warriors, it was only opener Prasanth Kumar who stood out with a 40-ball 73-run knock at an exceptional strike rate of 182.5. Consequently, the Warriors managed to compile a total of 172/8 in their 20 overs.

While chasing, the Kings' opening duo of Hanuma Vihari and Abhishek Reddy formed a formidable 112-run partnership. Unfortunately, for them, other batters couldn’t make it big as they staged a collapse resulting in the contest ending in a thrilling tie. Warriors came out on top in a nail-biting Super Over by two wickets.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Bezawada Tigers' opening batter Maheep Kumar rocketed to the top slot on the leading run-scorers chart with an unbeaten 77-run knock over Uttarandhra Lions. He has accumulated 199 runs so far averaging 66.33 in the tournament from four innings at an impressive strike rate of 145.25.

Lions' batter Seeram Venkata Rahul is holding the second position after scoring a 46-ball 41-run knock over the Tigers. He would be aiming to add more runs to his tally and rocket to the pole position in the forthcoming encounters.

Godavari Titans star batter Gnaneshwar is in the third position with 149 runs at a brilliant average of 49.66 from three innings followed by M Abhinav from Bezawada Tigers with 142 runs and KS Bharat from Uttarandhra Lions, amassing 139 runs.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Rayalaseema Kings medium pacer Harishankar Reddy maintained the top position by scalping seven wickets from three innings at an average of 13. Bezawada Tigers’ Lalith Mohan followed him by picking seven scalps at an average of 19.

Godavari Titans leg spinner SK Ismail is carrying the third slot with six scalps from three innings. Rayalaseema Kings bowler Shaik Kamaruddin scalped four wickets over the Warriors to bag the fourth position on the chart. Lions left-arm pacer Y Prithvi Raj is in the fifth spot with six wickets at an average of 17.66.