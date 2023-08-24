Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Maheep Kumar and Yeddala Reddy continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 15

The 14th match of the Andhra Premier League saw Coastal Riders register an impressive victory over the Rayalaseema Kings by 8 wickets as per the VJD method. In the 15th match, Uttarandhra Lions took on Godavari Titans, resulting in a comprehensive win for the former with a margin of seven wickets.

Both of these thrilling matches took place at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

In the 14th showdown, after being sent in to bat first, Rayalaseema Kings managed to post a total of 131/9 in their allotted 20 overs. This was largely thanks to Kogatam Haneesh Reddy's lone warrior knock of 78 (45) with five fours and six sixes. Abdulla, for Riders, showcased a brilliant performance with a four-wicket haul.

In response, Coastal Riders amassed 127/2 in 14 overs before rain interrupted the contest. Opener M Pranith played a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 40-ball 64 to propel his team to victory by eight wickets through the VJD method. With this victory, Riders solidified their pole position on the points table.

Moving on to the 15th match, Godavari Titans opted to bat first and suffered a significant collapse, mustering a mere 77 runs off 19.5 overs. Only three batters scored two-digit scores for Titans. Prithvi Raj Yarra and Pinninti Tejaswi bagged three wickets each for the Lions.

During the chase, Uttarandhra Lions efficiently reached the target in just 13.4 overs to go past the target. SV Rahul's 33-run unbeaten knock was crucial for Lions in bagging the second spot on the table.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Bezawada Tigers' star batter Maheep Kumar continued to top the batting charts with 201 runs at an average of 50.25. Vizag Warriors' batter Prasanth Kumar retained his second spot with 167 runs.

SV Rahul of Uttarandhra Lions and CR Gnaneshwar of Godavari Titans stayed at the third and fourth slots. Rayalaseema Kings batter KH Reddy with 146 runs at an average of 36.5 propelled himself to the fifth spot.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Vizag Warriors' medium pacer Yeddala Reddy stayed on top with 11 wickets from five innings. Uttarandhra Lions bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra, with a three-fer against Godavari Titans, rocketed to the second spot with nine scalps at an economy of 6.92.

Cheepurapalli Stephen, the Coastal Tigers' left-arm pace bowler, bagged a two-wicket haul against Kings to move to the third spot. Left-arm orthodox bowler Pinninti Tejaswi is another player who shone for Uttarandhra Lions with a three-wicket haul against Godavari Titans. He is now at the fourth spot on the chart with eight wickets.