"Andre Russell is the best finisher in the world at the moment" - Ashton Turner

Australian batter Ashton Turner believes West Indies superstar Andre Russell is the best finisher in the world at the moment. Turner revealed that he tried to pick the brains of Russell and asked him how he prepared for games to master the art of finishing.

Ashton Turner had a chat with Russell during Australia's recently-concluded tour of the West Indies. He also revealed how the big Jamaican prepared himself during training to try to simulate in-game scenarios.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Ashton Turner stated how he is learning to adapt to the role of being Australia's finisher in the T20I format.

"Got some insights from Andre Russell on the back of the West Indies tour on how he gets about his game. He is probably the best in the world at the moment in finishing innings and he is another one who is playing T20 cricket only.

"So it is interesting for me to pick the brains of these guys. He is trying to replicate the situations that he has in games and challenge him as much as possible away from the match situations."

Ashton Turner wants to be prepared for any situation

Ashton Turner has also played a finisher's role for the past two seasons with the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. He believes he is training hard and wants to take up the responsibility of winning matches consistently for his team.

"It is about being prepared for any situation and that has come into my training a number of times. Particularly in the Big bash my role has changed a little bit over the past couple of years and I am coming down the order.

"My role is to be prepared to bat at the end and to win the game for your team. Its about adapting and being prepared to as many situations as possible."

With a number of spots in the Australian middle-order up for grabs, Ashton Turner will be looking to make his case stronger for Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar