Andre Russell castles Faf du Plessis with a sensational yorker in TSK vs LAKR MLC 2025 match [Watch]

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) veteran all-rounder Andre Russell castled Texas Super Kings (TSK) captain Faf du Plessis with a searing yorker in the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) clash at the Oakland Coliseum in California. The veteran batter had no answer for the stunning delivery as it breached his defence, dismissing him for eight runs off 10 deliveries.

LAKR captain Sunil Narine had won the toss and put the opposition into bat first. TSK got off to a cautious start, scoring only 10 runs off the first two overs. After Ali Khan and Shadley van Schalkwyk started off with the new ball, Andre Russell was introduced into the attack in the third over as a surprising early change.

The veteran all-rounder was hit for a six off the fourth ball of the over by du Plessis, but responded with a yorker after that, handing LAKR their first breakthrough. The TSK skipper tried to bring down his bat, but it was a futile attempt as th ball snuck past and uprooted the off-stump.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Faf du Plessis' departure reduced TSK to 17-1, but the side recovered well as Saiteja Mukkamalla and Devon Conway guided the team to 55-1 after the powerplay.

The veteran skipper had scored an unconvincing 18 runs off 15 deliveries in TSK's 2025 MLC opener against the MI New York recently.

Andre Russell, on the other hand, went on to bowl his full quota of overs, conceding 53 runs in the process. He was the most expensive bowler on show as the pair of Donovan Ferreira and Daryl Mitchell took him on in the death overs.

Faf du Plessis leads TSK to two wins out of two in MLC 2025 after 57-run triumph over LAKR

An innings rife with cameos helped TSK post 181-4 on the board in the first innings. LAKR lost wickets regularly and could not assert themselves in the run chase. Reduced to 43-4 in the seventh over, they collapsed to 124 all out with more than two overs to spare.

Russell departed after scoring just one run off five deliveries, before holing out to Daryl Mitchell off Noor Ahmad's bowling in the 11th over. The veteran Caribbean player was dismissed for a duck in LAKR's 32-run loss against the San Francisco Unicorns recently.

