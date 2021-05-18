Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer return as West Indies name provisional squad for home T20Is

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a star-studded provisional squad for the home T20Is. Some big names like Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas have returned to the team.

The West Indies cricket team will host South Africa, Pakistan and Australia in T20Is at home ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. All three series will feature five matches each. CWI has named the following 18 players in the provisional squad for the home T20Is:

West Indies Provisional Squad for T20Is against SA, AUS and PAK: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 : Take a first look at the provisional 18-man squad ahead of the three back-to-back five-match T20 International (T20I) Series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. #MissionMaroon



Squad Details⬇️ https://t.co/Caoq3lpPBc — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 18, 2021

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming home T20I series, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said:

“These upcoming T20Is are crucial in terms of our preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup. We have assembled a very solid squad — with experienced world-class match-winners and some exciting young talented players, ready to explode onto the global stage and do great things for West Indies cricket."

West Indies are the defending champions of the ICC T20 World Cup

West Indies won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016

The Men in Maroon will enter the ICC T20 World Cup as the defending champions. They had won the previous event by defeating England in a nail-biting encounter at Eden Gardens.

With India likely to host the ICC T20 World Cup in October this year, the West Indies cricket team will be keen to replicate its 2016 heroics. Their players have a lot of experience of playing in Indian conditions, which is why they will be one of the favorites to win the crown this year.

ICC T20 World Cup Final in Kolkata 2016, Ben Stokes was humiliated by Carlos Brathwaite. Smashed 4 sixes in the final over and England lost the final! #T20WorldCup #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/1csK6aqbPd — Misheck (@sheckym) July 17, 2019