Andrew Symonds' family to pay tribute to late cricketer during first ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe 

Members of Andrew Symonds' family will pay tribute to the late cricketer during the first ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe in Nashville, Queensland tomorrow (August 28).

The former all-rounder died in a tragic car accident on May 14 and is survived by his ex-wife and two children.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the World Cup winner's children Billy and Chloe will lay their father's baggy green cricket bat and Akubra hat during the innings break of the first ODI. The report read:

"Symonds' dogs Buzz and Woody will walk with his two children, Billy and Chloe, to lay his baggy green cap, cricket bat and Akubra hat at the innings break of Sunday's 50-over a side contest... Attention will then turn to the grandstand, which will soon be renamed after their famous dad."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Alex Carey and the Aussies are pumped to be starting their summer season in Far North Queensland, with game one against Zimbabwe this weekend in Townsville, where Andrew Symonds will be honoured #AUSvZIM Alex Carey and the Aussies are pumped to be starting their summer season in Far North Queensland, with game one against Zimbabwe this weekend in Townsville, where Andrew Symonds will be honoured #AUSvZIM https://t.co/fmLWqfG6xl

The flamboyant all-rounder represented Australia in 26 Tests and 198 ODIs before slowly fading away from the national team's plans. He was a vital cog in the famed Australian team of the early 2000s. Apart from being a brute hitter in the middle order, he was more than capable of rolling his arm over and breaking partnerships with his part-time off spin.

"It is fitting we get the opportunity to honour him in Townsville" - Andrew McDonald on the opportunity to honor Andrew Symonds

Australia are currently gearing up to face Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series. Amid the preparations, head coach Andrew McDonald paid tribute to the former cricketer ahead of the series opener on Sunday.

Noting that the ceremony will be an excellent opportunity for local fans to pay their respects, McDonald said:

"Roy (Symonds) was an amazingly talented, natural cricketer and a brilliant teammate. He loved playing for his country and his mates. He had a significant impact on the game particularly here in Queensland as well as across Australia and the world. It is a great tragedy he is gone but it is fitting we get the opportunity to honour him in Townsville and the local fans will be able to pay their respects to a true great,"

Aaron Finch named the playing XI for the first ODI against the Regis Chakabva-led side. Mitchell Starc makes a return after 13 months, while the injured trio of Mitchell, Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith mark their ODI comeback as well.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau cricket.com.au/news/australia… JUST IN: Adam Zampa, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc are among the key inclusions for Australia's ODI series opener against Zimbabwe on Sunday #AUSvZIM JUST IN: Adam Zampa, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc are among the key inclusions for Australia's ODI series opener against Zimbabwe on Sunday #AUSvZIM cricket.com.au/news/australia…

Who do you think will win the first ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe? Let us know what you think.

