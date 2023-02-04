Andrew Tye becomes the fastest bowler to claim 300 T20 wickets

Perth Scorchers fast bowler Andrew Tye picked up his 300th T20 wicket during his side's Big Bash League (BBL) game against the Brisbane Heat at the Perth Stadium on Saturday, February 4.

Tye achieved the feat when he dismissed James Bazley in the 20th over of the first innings. It was a low full-toss delivery on the off-stump from the fast bowler, and the batter tried to heave it to the leg-side, only to hole it out to the mid-wicket fielder.

With the wicket, the senior Australian pacer became the fastest to take 300 T20 wickets. He leapfrogged Rashid Khan, who achieved the milestone in 213 games.

Tye, on the other hand, reached the landmark in 211 games, two short of the star Afghan leg-spinner.

The Western Australian cricketer has been exceptional in the shortest format of the game since making his debut in 2014. He is a T20 globetrotter, having also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Last year, he was part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and featured in three games, picking up two wickets. Overall, Tye has taken 42 wickets, including three four-wicket hauls and a fifer, in 30 games.

Andrew Tye consumes 42 runs as Brisbane Heat post 175 runs

Although Andrew Tye reached a special milestone, he had an ordinary game with the ball, conceding 42 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 10.50.

Brisbane got off to the best start possible, smashing 25 runs in two overs before losing Josh Brown on the final ball of the second over.

However, the Scorchers pulled things back, with Nathan McSweeney holding one end tightly, scoring 41 off 37 deliveries. But quickfire knocks from Sam Hain (21* off 16) and Max Bryant (31 off 14) propelled the Heat to 175/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

In response, the Scorchers have also made a flying start. At the time of writing, they were 29/0 at the end of 3.3 overs.

