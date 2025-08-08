"Anger brings the best out of Siraj" - Discarded Team India batter's huge claim after ENG vs IND 2025 series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 08, 2025 20:42 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj was at his animated best throughout the England Test series [Credit: Getty]

Discarded Team India batter Ajinkya Rahane believes pacer Mohammed Siraj's best comes out when he is angry. Rahane recalled Siraj being upset in his debut Test in Australia in 2020 under him because he was introduced late into the attack.

The 31-year-old finished as the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Test series in England. Siraj finished with 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 on largely batter-friendly tracks, including two 5-wicket hauls.

His heroics helped the visitors achieve a 2-2 draw in the five-Test series.

Talking about Siraj and his strengths, Rahane said on his YouTube channel (7:30):

"Even in 2021, he was ready to bowl longer spells with the same intensity. I remember an incident in Australia (BGT 20/21), when he was making his debut, I brought him into the attack very late and he was angry and that anger is still visible in him. That anger brings the best out of Siraj."
He added:

"I have always felt Siraj is always warmed up and on the money from ball one, which is a great quality of a great bowler. Many other bowlers take 6-8 deliveries but Siraj is always there like Anderson. He is always hitting the same spot with the same intensity."

Siraj was one of only two pacers (Chris Woakes the other) to play all five Tests, bowling an incredible 185.3 overs across nine innings.

"The confidence about his own field" - Ajinkya Rahane on Mohammed Siraj's improvements

Ajinkya Rahane pointed to Mohammed Siraj's ability to set his own fields as the massive improvement in the pacer from his debut to now. The 31-year-old led the Indian bowling attack in their two wins in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

His five-wicket haul in the final innings of the finale at the Oval helped India pull off a six-run win to level the series.

"The one change I see in him from 2021 to now is the confidence about his own field. It makes the captain's job very easy. This was rarely seen in him in 2021 and even after that. But in this series, that responsibility when Bumrah wasn't around helped him perform really well," said Rahane (via the aforementioned source).

Siraj has played 41 Tests for India, picking up 123 wickets at an average of 31.05, including five 5-wicket hauls.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
