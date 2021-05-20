"Anil Kumble has given me a few sleepless nights as a batsman"- Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara

Legendary Indian leg spinner Anil Kumble was recently inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame. To mark the occasion, the ICC released a video where cricket legends such as Stephen Fleming, Wasim Akram and Kumar Sangakkara spoke about the impact Kumble had on the game.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara branded Kumble as a bowler who was not easy to score against. The batsman also divulged that the leg-spinner gave him a few sleepless nights during his playing days.

"Kumble has given me a few sleepless nights as a batsman. He was not your orthodox leg-spinner. This big, tall gangly bowler running in and bowling with very high arm action. Bowling fast, bowling straight and accurately. It was not at all easy to get him away for runs. A lot of bounce... he had great pace on the ball and if there was any rough on a length, the batsman had very little chance of getting away. Lovely guy, very intense cricketer but an absolute champion for India and world cricket," Sangakkara said in a video shared by the ICC.

“If you were a batsman facing Anil Kumble, you knew that he had a plan for you."



Anil Kumble is currently the third-highest wicket-taker (619) in the history of Test cricket. England seamer James Anderson has the opportunity to go past him in the English summer this year as the pacer is currently on 614 wickets.

"You knew that Anil Kumble always had a plan for you"- Mahela Jayawardene

Anil Kumble in his bowling stride.

Kumar Sangakkara's former teammate Mahela Jayawardene also hailed Anil Kumble and said:

"Knew exactly what his strengths were. Didn't go away from that and just kept asking questions from the batsman. If you were a batsman facing Anil, you knew that he always had a plan for you."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram termed Kumble as 'unlike any other leg-spinner'.

"I remember he got 10 wickets against us, in India in Delhi in an innings. I was the 10th wicket, I still remember like it was yesterday. A very difficult bowler, unlike any other leg spinner," said the former Pakistan captain.

Anil Kumble has claimed 956 wickets across ODIs and Tests in his career. He has also bowled the second-highest number of deliveries in the history of Test cricket (40850). The former leg-spinner was involved in the suspended IPL 2021 season as the head coach of the Punjab Kings.