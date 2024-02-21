Anjum Chopra picks Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI for WPL 2024; says Jemimah Rodrigues could be an opening option instead of Shafali Verma

Anjum Chopra has picked her preferred playing XI for the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the Bangalore leg of WPL 2024. She reckons the Delhi-based franchise might have to choose between Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma as Meg Lanning's opening partner.

The Capitals finished as the runners-up in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. They acquired Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland for ₹2 crore at the auction last year to further bolster their squad.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Chopra chose Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland as the Delhi Capitals' top five. She said (3:05):

"Let me tell you my picks for the Delhi Capitals' first XI for the matches in Bangalore - Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland. Only one of Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen will play."

The former India captain expects Alice Capsey to pip Jess Jonassen to the final overseas position.

"I feel Alice Capsey should get a place here ahead of Jess Jonassen. So the four internationals and bowling will be covered. So the rest will be Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani," Chopra stated.

Considering that Chopra has picked 12 players, one of them might have to sit out. Only two among Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy will likely feature in the playing XI, with Kapp and Sutherland providing the additional seam-bowling options.

"If Jess Jonassen comes in, she will come in place of Alice Capsey" - Anjum Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' 4th overseas player

Jess Jonassen played all nine games for the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023. [P/C: Getty]

Anjum Chopra noted that Jess Jonassen can only play at Alice Capsey's expense if the Delhi Capitals want to field the Australian spin-bowling all-rounder. She reasoned (3:45):

"The option was that if Jess Jonassen comes in, she will come in place of Alice Capsey because the rest of the players automatically select themselves. Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp will play and you will have to play Annabel Sutherland as she is in form and does two jobs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Capitals should keep the option of batting Jemimah Rodrigues instead of Shafali Verma at the top of the order open based on form.

"The challenge will be who will open between Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. Of course, we will go towards Shafali Verma, but I feel they should keep an option open for Jemimah Rodrigues. If Shafali Verma goes down the order and Marizanne Kapp comes up, it can assist the Delhi Capitals," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra claimed that the Capitals are a stronger unit than last season, especially with the addition of Annabel Sutherland. She added that they have very few weaknesses, with their bowling being their biggest strength.

