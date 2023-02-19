Anjum Chopra slams India Women after T20 World Cup loss to England: “What was happening? I just couldn’t understand” 

Former cricketer Anjum Chopra criticized the India Women’s team following their 11-run loss to England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 clash at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday, February 18. According to Chopra, 152 was a gettable target, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. demonstrated a poor mindset with the bat.

India bowled first after winning the toss. Renuka Singh (5/15) came up with an exceptional bowling performance. However, England recovered from 29/3 to post 151/7 in their 20 overs. India never got going in the chase as only Smriti Mandhana (52 off 41) and Richa Ghosh (47* off 34) came up with significant contributions.

Reviewing India Women's loss against England, Chopra was critical of the Women in Blue. Speaking on her YouTube channel, she commented:

“India had chased 150 against Pakistan. The batting conditions in the game against England were good and India had a strong batting line-up as well. So one felt chasing might not be too difficult. But what was happening? I just couldn’t understand.

“When Shafali Verma played that shot, I was thinking, ‘what kind of a stroke is that?’ The ball was above her head and still she tried to go after it. This is not the first time it has happened. Jemimah Rodrigues also found the fielder.”

Chopra also questioned India Women's captain Harmanpreet’s decision to take on England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone. The former captain opined:

“Harmanpreet Kaur has struggled against Sophie Ecclestone and has got out to her many times. She was also sent packing again. I couldn’t understand these kinds of contributions in the chase.”

Chasing 152, India Women lost Shafali for eight, Rodrigues for 13, and Harmanpreet for four, stumbling to 62/3 by the 11th over.

“I would applaud Richa Ghosh” - Anjum Chopra hails India Women keeper-batter

While questioning India’s overall tactics in the chase, Chopra praised Richa Ghosh for coming up with another excellent batting effort. The 45-year-old commented:

“I would applaud Richa Ghosh. In three consecutive matches, she has shown her mettle during chases. She was the only player, apart from Smriti Mandhana, who showed the mindset needed during a chase. But what were the others doing?”

Before her unbeaten 47 on Saturday, Ghosh scored 44* off 32 against West Indies Women and 31* off 20 versus Pakistan Women.

