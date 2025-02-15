Annabel Sutherland has the last laugh after Harmanpreet Kaur smashes her for 4, 4, 6, and 4 in MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 clash 

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Annabel Sutherland had the last laugh after Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur went all guns blazing against her in their Women Premier League (WPL) 2025 clash in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15. Harmanpreet smashed Sutherland for 18 runs off the first four deliveries before perishing off the fifth delivery in the 11th over of Mumbai’s innings.

The right-handed batter began the over with a boundary between short third and backward point. She followed it with a four over the short third fielder before dispatching a length ball towards deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Kaur then hit a boundary behind the point while attempting to play towards the cover region.

As far as Kaur's dismissal was concerned, the 35-year-old attempted another shot toward cover. However, she ended up playing the fuller-length ball straight into the hands of debutant Niki Prasad at deep point.

Kaur walked back for 42 runs off 22 balls at a strike rate of 190.90, including three sixes and four boundaries.

During her knock, Harmanpreet Kaur shared a 73-run partnership with Natalie Sciver-Brunt after the inaugural champions lost their openers on the score of 32 in 4.2 overs.

Mumbai were bundled out for 164 in 19.1 overs. Brunt top scored with 80* runs off 59 balls, including 13 boundaries. Sutherland emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Delhi, returning with figures of 3/34 in 3.1 overs. Shikha Pandey also bagged two wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur completes 8,000 runs in T20 cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur completed 8,000 runs in T20 cricket during the WPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The achievement was unlocked as she smashed a six off Annabel Sutherland in the aforementioned over.

In WPL, Kaur has 633 runs in 19 matches, including five centuries. The senior batter has also amassed 1440 runs in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). With 3589 runs in 178 T20Is, she is one of India’s leading run-getters in T20Is as well.

Follow the WPL 2024 live score and updates here.

