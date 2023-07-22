“Another day, another century” – Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Virat Kohli’s ton in 2nd IND vs WI Test

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli for smashing his 29th test century during Day 2 of the ongoing second Test in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, July 21. That came after the right-handed batter broke Tendulkar’s record of most tons (75) after 500 international games.

The 50-year-old former India captain shared an Instagram story dedicated to Kohli. He captioned the story:

“Another day, another century by @virat.kohli. Well played!”

Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of Virat Kohli celebrating his third Test century against the West Indies.

For the uninitiated, Kohli scored 121 runs off 206 balls, including 11 boundaries against West Indies. It was also his first overseas century after more than four years. He scored his 14th overseas ton against Australia in Perth way back in December 2018.

During his gritty knock, the senior batter also completed 1000+ runs against West Indies. It is the fifth country against which he has reached this landmark, the other four being Australia, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Kohli also eclipsed Jacques Kallis to break into the top five run-scorers list in international cricket for their country.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja frustrate West Indies on Day 2

A clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja frustrated West Indies on Day 2. Jadeja scored 61 off 152 balls, including five boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 159-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Earlier on Day 1, India captain Rohit Sharma scored 80 and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 57. They shared a 139-run opening stand to provide a promising start to the visitors. Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane, though, continued their flop show with the bat on the WI tour, scoring 10 and 8 runs, respectively.

At the time of writing, India were 425/8 after 126 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj at the crease.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are leading the two-Test series 1-0. They beat West Indies in the opening Test in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs to kick start their journey in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2023-25).

