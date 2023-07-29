"Another day, another masterclass" - Twitterati in awe after Trent Boult bags third consecutive four-fer in Major League Cricket 2023

MI New York's Trent Boult bowled a stunning spell during the team's Qualifier 2 clash against the Texas Super Kings (TSK) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas Texas. The left-arm seamer finished with figures of 4-24, with most of the damage being inflicted with the new ball.

Boult has now claimed three consecutive four-wicket hauls in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament and has stretched his lead at the top as the highest wicket-taker. Often known for his ability to strike as early as the very first delivery, he conceded four runs with the brand new ball and then struck twice in his next over.

The left-arm seamer dismissed opposition skipper Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Santner in the space of four deliveries to reduce TSK to 18/2. He also claimed the key wicket of Devon Conway after returning to the attack for the death overs. He bagged his four-fer off the final delivery of his spell by dismissing Calvin Savage.

Fans praised Boult's match-winning ability, especially since he delivered his best for the franchise in a do-or-die situation. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Something just seems to be happening, nice to get a few up at the top" - Trent Boult

Texas Super Kings were put into bat first after stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss. The Faf du Plessis-led side put up 158 runs in the first innings, with extras accounting for a total of 24 runs.

Devon Conway and Milind Kumar were the top scorers for the side, but it was Trent Boult who was the top performer. The left-arm seamer spoke about his spell during the mid-innings break. He said:

"Something just seems to be happening, nice to get a few up at the top. Best wicket we've come across in the past week. 158 is a decent score, we need to bat well to chase it down. It's about showing some good intent and getting off to a good start."

He continued:

"Bowled a lot to Faf, I've got a feeling about where to bowl to him. You always want to get wickets but controlling the run-rate and making it tough for them in the back-end is a good philosophy."

MI New York are currently placed at 45/2 in the run chase after the end of the powerplay. They need 114 runs off 84 deliveries to confirm their berth in the finals. The Wayne Parnell-led Seattle Orcas have already reached the final following a win over TSK in Qualifier 1.