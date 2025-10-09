"Another disappointing batting display" - Fans react as India's batters suffer stunning collapse in IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup 2025 clash

India's batters suffered a stunning collapse during their ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa on Thursday, October 9. The Women in Blue were asked to bat first after having lost the toss.

Opening the batting, Pratika Rawal (37) and Smriti Mandhana (23) got the team off to a steady start. They added 55 runs for the first wicket before Smriti was dismissed in the 11th over. Harleen Deol walked out to bat at number three but failed.

She made 13 runs off 23 balls before being dismissed as India were reduced to 83/2. From then on, they lost wickets in quick intervals and found themselves at 102/6 in 26 overs. After a half-century opening stand, it was a dramatic collapse as they were in all sorts of trouble.

The big names in the middle order, such as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (9 off 24), Jemimah Rodrigues (0 off 4), and Deepti Sharma (4 off 14), failed to get going.

Fans expressed their disappointment and reacted to the collapse.

"Another disappointing batting display — the third in a row — from the Indian women’s team, especially the top order. Beating mid-level teams won’t help if we collapse against top-class opponents in the knockouts. #INDWvsSAW #WomensWorldCup2025 #viral," a fan wrote on X.

Uday Shetty @AbhishekDharw13 Another disappointing batting display — the third in a row — from the Indian women’s team, especially the top order. Beating mid-level teams won’t help if we collapse against top-class opponents in the knockouts. #INDWvsSAW #WomensWorldCup2025 #viral

Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

Sanjjeev @Sanjjeev India struggling against South Africa -- 114/6 after 30 overs. not a surprise after how they batted in the first two games #WomensWorldCup2025 #INDWvsSAW

Saint @Cricguy1 What happened to the team that was fiery and strong a couple of days back vs Australia? 😬 ​ #WomensWorldCup2025

ayuu @Ayush_63 Aise to jeetne se rhe WC ... Har match me hi hg de rhe hain jaake 🙂 ​ #WomensWorldCup2025 #INDWvsSAW

Nilesh Ghodela Kumawat  @neil_Ghodela_28 Whenever needed hamranpreet kaur haven’t performed 😭😭 ​ #INDWvsSAW #WomensWorldCup2025

Sunrays @lazypandaa17 1st problem is pratika's strike rate and if not thn shsn't consistent. Then what's the problem with Shefali. 2nd prob No.3 how come harleen at this imp. position? Is she a replacement? 3rd Jemiand Harman both are not able to score runs. #CWC25 #INDvsSA #WomensWorldCup2025

Fantasy Dominator @AkhandSharma9 What kind of batting Indian 🇮🇳 women doing against Good team . 100 for 6 this is ridiculous #WomensWorldCup2025 #INDWvsSAW

The hosts would be keen to get to a fighting total against South Africa after the collapse. It will also be a test for the bowling to defend a lesser total against a quality side under pressure.

How has the Indian team fared at the Women's World Cup so far?

The Indian team made a strong start to their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign. They won both of their opening games. The Women in Blue beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs (DLS Method) in their first fixture. Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur struck fifties. Deepti bagged three wickets as well, while Sneh Rana and Shree Charani chipped in with two each.

They pulled off a dominating 88-run victory over Pakistan in their next clash. Harleen top-scored with 46 for India while Deepti and Kranti Gaud picked up three wickets apiece.

They are third on the table with four points and a healthy Net Run Rate of +1.515. Despite starting well, they will be challenged against stronger teams as the tournament progresses.

