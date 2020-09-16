Cricket South Africa (CSA), in a state of turmoil, has faced another setback. Their primary sponsor for limited-overs Cricket, Momentum, have declared that they will not seek renewal of the sponsorship deal when it expires next year.

Momentum - a financial services firm - have officially walked out from their sponsorship liaison with CSA which concludes in April 2021. Momentum have been a prominent feature in white-ball Cricket in South Africa for the better part of last decade.

We will keep Cricket South Africa accountable: Momentum

It is believed that the company was not satisfied with the current state of affairs and the on-going governance dilemma in the ailing national cricketing body. Sharing his thoughts in a press release, Momentum's head of sponsorship, Carel Bosman, stated that the company would continue their dialogue with CSA and hold them accountable.

"We will continue our dialogue with CSA to keep them accountable to do the right thing. We all want to see a governing body that is run professionally and ethically, and one that considers all stakeholders to the game," Carel Bosman said.

With Momentum backing out, CSA not only loses the primary sponsor for the national ODI team but also for its franchise-based one-day competition, national club championships, schools' weeks for under-13, under-15 and under-17 level and other developmental initiatives in which Momentum was involved. The company, however, confirmed that they would continue to sponsor the women Proteas until 2023:

"We have been extraordinarily proud of our role in supporting the advancement of the women's team and remain committed to that sponsorship agreement. Our continued support... is in line with our brand narrative and we will continue to shine a light on their talent, build their commercial value and enable them on their journey to success."

The development comes after the national cricketing body, and some of its prominent staff members were ordered to step aside by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

It is also noteworthy that Momentum is not the only major sponsor to cut ties with the CSA. Last year in December, Standard Bank opted to conclude their 21-year long relationship with cricket and backed out from further support to the Test team.