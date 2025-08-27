  • home icon
  • “Another one cut out of my nose” - Legendary Australian captain gets re-operated for skin cancer at 44 [In Picture]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 27, 2025 12:39 IST
England v Australia: 5th Investec Ashes Test - Day Four - Source: Getty
Australia cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke on Wednesday, August 27, took to social media to announce that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The 44-year-old cautioned everyone to get their skin checked for such cases. He also stated that the disease is not a rarity in Australia.

The New South Welshman was reportedly first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006 and became an ambassador for the Cancer Council Australia in 2010. In September 2019, Clarke underwent surgery for skin cancer to have it removed from his forehead, making it his third such operation since 2006.

Writing on Instagram, Clarke shared his latest update and thanked Dr. Bish Soliman for the surgery.

"Skin cancer is real! Especially in 🇦🇺. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early."
Clarke is not the first Australian cricketer to be diagnosed with skin cancer. In 2019, Ian Chappell was diagnosed with the same and underwent five weeks of radiation therapy for his shoulder, neck and underarm. Legendary all-rounder and commentator Richie Benaud passed away from the same illness in April 2015.

Michael Clarke is one of Australia's World Cup-winning captains

Michael Clarke. (Image Credits: Getty)
On the cricketing side of things, Clarke had a hugely successful international career, featuring in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is. In 2015, the 44-year-old joined Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting as the elite class of Aussie captains to win the 50-over World Cup. After the final against New Zealand, he drew curtains on his ODI career.

He was also part of the Australian side that won the Test series in India in 2004 and notably marked his red-ball debut for the national team with a hundred. He currently runs a YouTube channel named Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
