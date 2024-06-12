"Another upset in ICC T20 World Cup 2024"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's 7-wicket win vs Canada

Pakistan registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Canada in the 22nd match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York hosted the clash on Tuesday (June 11). It was the first win for the Babar Azam-led side after losing consecutive games against the USA and India.

After being asked to bat first, Canada could only score 106/7 in 20 overs. Opener Aaron Johnson (52) top-scored for them with a wonderful half-century in testing conditions. Mohammad Amir (2/13) and Haris Rauf (2/26) stole the show with the ball for the Asian team.

Mohammad Rizwan then anchored the chase perfectly with a sensible knock of 53* (53) and took Pakistan to the target in 17.3 overs. Babar Azam supported him with a handy contribution of 33 (33). The duo put on a 63-run partnership for the second wicket to ensure a safe passage for their side in the chase.

Fans on social media enjoyed the T20 World Cup match between the two teams on Tuesday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We needed this win"- Pakistan captain Babar Azam after beating Canada to remain alive in 2024 T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated that it was a much-needed win for his team and applauded his teammates for a collective effort. Reflecting on the win, Babar said:

"Good for us, we needed this win. Credit to the team, we started off well with our bowling. We had it in the back of the mind to chase the total before 13-14 overs. In this wicket, first six overs are very crucial. Ball doesn't come at one pace, sometimes it's low, after 6 overs the wicket settles a bit, after that we could attack the spinners. (On his reaction to being dismissed) Because I got out to the same shot again. That was my shot, sometimes it comes good, sometimes it doesn't."

On the road ahead for his team, Azam continued:

"We are going with the same mindset, for the next match against Ireland. The conditions there are much better, I played the CPL there at Florida. We'll try our best to win that match."

Pakistan and Ireland will square off on Sunday (June 16) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

