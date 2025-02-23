Anushka Sharma posts 3 emojis on Instagram after husband Virat Kohli's 100* in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Photo]

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma reacted to his century against Pakistan in the recent 2025 Champions Trophy match hosted by Dubai on Sunday. Anushka shared a picture of Kohli after the match and shared three emojis on her Instagram story.

Pakistan battled India in a group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on February 23. As expected, the Men in Blue dominated against their arch-rivals and registered a six-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India rode on Virat Kohli's unbeaten century to chase down the 242-run target set by Pakistan with six wickets in hand. After the match, Anushka Sharma posted a picture of Kohli celebrating the win on Instagram story. She added two emojis of joining hands to express gratitude and a red heart emoji in the middle. You can see the screenshot here:

A popular X user shared a screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story on his profile. The tweet has received more than 13,000 likes within one hour on X, showing how much fans loved the reaction from Anushka.

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was not present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for India vs Pakistan match

Generally, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is present in the VIP area of the stadium, cheering for her husband live at the venue. However, she was absent from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the India vs Pakistan match. Only Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was spotted in the stands.

It seems like Virat has decided to call Anushka later to Dubai for the Champions Trophy matches. As per the new rules of BCCI, the cricketers cannot have their families for the entire part of the tour unless given approval from the board in a special case. The board has allowed the families to stay for a week. Hence, Anushka may travel to the UAE later.

