Anushka Sharma reacts after Virat Kohli's special celebration following his 29th Test century during the 2nd IND vs WI Test

Anushka Sharma celebrated Virat Kohli's 29th Test century with a special story on her Instagram handle. Playing his 500th international game, Kohli ended his five-year overseas Test century drought on Friday with a fluent knock against West Indies in the second Test in Trinidad.

The Team India stalwart displayed grit and discipline on day 1 to fight it out during the testing spells of West Indies bowlers when they were on top by picking four wickets in the second session.

Virat Kohli remained patient and kept grinding at the crease, running hard between the wickets to keep the scoreboard ticking. Once the opportunity arose when the bowlers tired out and bowled loose deliveries, he pounced upon them to collect boundaries.

He remained unbeaten on 87 at stumps on day 1. Kohli played with more freedom on day 2 and raced to his century in the first hour. He reached the milestone with a signature drive square on the off side and then acknowledged the applause of fans and his teammates. He also removed one of his gloves and kissed his wedding ring to celebrate the special occasion.

Anushka Sharma witnessed his knock and then took to her official Instagram handle to appreciate it by sharing a picture in her story embedded with heart emoji.

You can watch her story below:

Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram story about Virat Kohli.

"On a pitch that probably really didn't aid stroke-making, he fought through it" - Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik recently hailed Kohli's fighting attitude while playing on tricky surfaces in the ongoing West Indies series. Karthik felt that the Indian ace batter showed wonderful application and concentration levels on surfaces that weren't assisting strokeplay.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he said:

"We can all say about the lovely shots that he (Virat Kohli) played, the cover drives and the pulls. But what was really good for me was what happened between his ears. Here is a man playing his 500th match, but he played it like it was his fifth match. That hunger, on a pitch that probably really didn't aid stroke-making, he fought through it. We saw that in the first Test as well, and we are seeing it again now."

