"Remember MS joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey" - Anushka Sharma shares heartfelt post for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma has shared an emotional post for the star cricketer a day after he quit Team India’s Test captaincy. Anushka recalled a conversation from 2014 in which MS Dhoni joked about how quickly Kohli’s beard will start turning grey.

A day after India’s Test series loss to South Africa in Cape Town, Kohli stepped down as captain from the traditional format on Saturday, releasing an official statement through social media. The 33-year-old had earlier quit as T20I captain, following which he was sacked as one-day captain.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, Anushka shared a picture of Kohli in a jovial mood. Along with the image, she shared a message which read:

“I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey.”

Praising the batter, Anushka further wrote that she has seen him grow immensely and is very proud of what he has achieved as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team. She added:

“But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you. In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions.”

Kohli’s aggressive leadership style has divided opinion. However, from the reactions following his decision to step down, it can be unanimously concluded that he was a leader who wore his heart on his sleeve.

"Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great" - Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli

The Bollywood actor-producer also hailed Kohli for being straightforward and having no pretence. In her post, she wrote:

“You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done. This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that.”

Backing Kohli’s decision to step down as Test captain, Anushka lauded him and wrote:

“You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that.”

She concluded her note by sharing good words for Kohli the father. Anushka wrote:

“Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good.”

Statistically, Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain, having won 40 of the 68 Tests he led the side in. Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh have won more matches as Test captain.

Edited by Sai Krishna