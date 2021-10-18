"My whole heart in a frame": Anushka Sharma shares adorable pic of Virat Kohli and Vamika

India captain Virat Kohli featured in an adorable picture alongside daughter Vamika in Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post.

"My whole heart in one frame," Anushka captioned the picture.

The cute picture of Kohli and Vamika racked up over 5,00,000 likes in less than 10 minutes.

Kohli and Anushka welcomed Vamika into their family in January this year. Kohli had taken a paternity leave amid India's tour of Australia at the time.

The couple have been careful in exposing Vamika to social media, with this picture a rare glimpse of their daughter for fans.

Anushka had recently shared a picture of Kohli, with the two on separate balconies. In other pictures shared in the same post, Kohli was seen waving at her from downstairs.

Anushka Sharma was quarantining before joining Kohli for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Virat Kohli set for T20 World Cup challenge

Virat Kohli is currently preparing for his final assignment as India's T20 captain. The 32-year-old had announced in September that he would be stepping down from his role as skipper in the shortest format of the game after the T20 World Cup.

India will begin their World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 24) in the Super 12 stage.

Asked to comment about the match against rivals Pakistan, Kohli said the players always looked at it as "just another game".

"I've always approached Pakistan as just another game. I know there's a lot of hype created around this game. I don't think we make anything extra out of this game. The environment on the outside, from fans' point of view, is different. We players stay as professional as we can," Kohli said.

Kohli finished as the player of the tournament in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup, and will be hoping to put in similar performances to lead India to a strong finish this year as well.

