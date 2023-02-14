Anushka Sharma's old post about Virat Kohli's captaincy resurfaces after Chetan Sharma sting operation

BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma recently disclosed in a sting operation that Virat Kohli's differences with the board's top officials played a major role in him losing the captaincy of the Indian team. Fans on social media have now tried to join the dots by digging up an old Instagram post from Virat's wife Anushka Sharma.

In January 2022, Virat Kohli stunned the cricket universe by announcing that he would no longer captain the Indian Test team. He had already stepped down as the Indian T20I skipper and been sacked by the BCCI as the captain of ODIs.

After Kohli relinquished the Test captaincy, his wife Anushka Sharma posted a lengthy note on Instagram. One of the lines in the caption read:

"A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then this is life, right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need the most."

Indian cricket fans on Twitter have pointed out how Anushka Sharma might have subtly referred to the controversy involving Virat Kohli and BCCI in her caption for the post.

What did Chetan Sharma say about Virat Kohli's captaincy?

In case you didn't know, Zee News executed a sting operation on the current Indian chief selector Chetan Sharma, where he spilled the beans about the Virat Kohli vs. BCCI captaincy saga that happened in 2021-22.

Sharma disclosed that then BCCI President Sourav Ganguly did not like Kohli. He said (quoted by Zee News):

"Ganguly did not favor Rohit but he never liked Virat. You can put it in this way."

Chetan Sharma To Zee News (Caught in Sting Operation) Sourav Ganguly asked Virat Kohli to not resign, Virat Kohli lied to the media.Chetan Sharma To Zee News (Caught in Sting Operation) #GameOver Sourav Ganguly asked Virat Kohli to not resign, Virat Kohli lied to the media.Chetan Sharma To Zee News (Caught in Sting Operation) #GameOver https://t.co/nMGa9WffWm

Chetan Sharma further mentioned that media statements from Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly contradicted each other as they tried to hit back at each other. He concluded by saying that Kohli did not speak the truth at his press conference and no one knew why the then Indian skipper lied.

