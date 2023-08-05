"Any bowler would want to dismiss Kohli" - Kyle Mayers on whether Virat Kohli's or Rohit Sharma's wicket is more precious

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the two superstars of Indian cricket and have been winning games for the country almost single-handedly for more than a decade. While there is very little to separate the two batters when they are at their best, West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers feels Kohli's wicket would be more precious.

Mayers explained how dominant the former Indian captain has been across formats and that naturally makes him an extremely massive wicket for any bowler.

In a video posted by FanCode on Twitter, here's what Mayers had to say about Kohli:

"I think Kohli (wicket would be more precious than Rohit's). Any bowler would want to dismiss Kohli, the best player across all three formats."

Kyle Mayers on Virat Kohli's aggression

Virat Kohli over the years hasn't held back expressing his emotions on the field as he wears his heart on his sleeves. During the 2023 IPL season, Kyle Mayers was seen having an animated discussion with Kohli after the match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On being asked about Kohli's aggression and their banters, Mayers explained how it is all in good spirits with the ultimate aim of making your team win. On this, he stated:

"It great. I think you need to take a chance to get at the opposition, anything you can possible get out of the game. Being aggressive and having courage shows the willingness to get your team across the line."

Mayers missed out with the bat in the first T20I as he was adjudged LBW off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. However, he did make an important impact in the second innings, with a brilliant direct hit to send Sanju Samson back to the pavilion.

The hosts, who won the first T20I, will be looking to carry the momentum into the second T20I to be played on Sunday, August 6.