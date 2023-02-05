"Any good batter who has played in PSL will appreciate fast-bowling standards"- Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi feels the Pakistan Super league (PSL) produces world-class fast bowlers and claimed that even the batters would say the same if they were asked this question.

The country has produced some great fast bowlers over the years like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Shaheen continues to lead the line for the current crop of pacers, claiming that the PSL has helped more such talents develop quicker.

Here's what Shaheen Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick:

"Any good batter in the world who has played in the HBL PSL, will always appreciate the standards of fast bowling in the league."

Shaheen Afridi on the reason for high-quality pacers in PSL

Pakistan had an incredible pace attack in the T20 World Cup, with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah forming the main trio and backups like Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shahnawaz Dahani.

When asked about the reason for PSL producing such quality pacers, Shaheen spoke about the 'healthy competition' that's present within the bowling group.

Whether it is in speed or skillset, he feels the bowlers try to get on top and produce dominating performances that end up benefitting Pakistan cricket.

On this, he stated:

"The main reason is that all the fast bowlers here have healthy competition amongst themselves. They are constantly looking to better each other and putting in impressive performances. This is a positive sign for Pakistan cricket that we have good quicks coming through who bowl with some heat."

Shaheen led the Lahore Qalandars to the PSL 2022 title and after a long injury layoff, will be hopeful of returning back to competitive cricket and also to his best as soon as possible.

Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 squad: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Jordan Cox, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Daniyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell, Kusal Mendis.

