"Any thing back of length, you will get neck strain"- Sanjay Manjrekar's witty comment on Suryakumar Yadav's blazing 83 against WI

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes opposition bowlers shouldn't bowl shorter lengths to Suryakumar Yadav. 'SKY' was back to his best during the third T20I against West Indies in Guyana, scoring a sensational 83(44) to ensure India kept the series alive.

Manjrekar observed how the West Indies bowlers were on the shorter side against Suryakumar and feels they should have bowled fuller and forced the batter to access his shots down the ground.

In his own humorous way, here's what Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted about West Indies' plans to Suryakumar Yadav:

"The only way to minimise ‘Surya carnage’ is to bowl full, right upto him. Force him to play towards long on & long off, against the pace. Any thing back of length, you will get neck strain watching the ball disappear into the stands. 😊"

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar

Any thing back of length, you will get neck strain watching the ball disappear into the stands. The only way to minimise ‘Surya carnage’ is to bowl full, right upto him. Force him to play towards long on & long off, against the pace.Any thing back of length, you will get neck strain watching the ball disappear into the stands.

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, Sanjay Manjrekar also hailed Kuldeep Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his sensational knock. However, Manjrekar feels Kuldeep Yadav was the bigger factor for India winning the third T20I.

The left-arm wrist-spinner picked up three wickets for just 28 runs, including two in an over dismissing both set batters Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King. On this, Manjrekar stated:

"Surya was brilliant again but Kuldeep the real match winner for me. Restricting WI to 159 by taking 3 top order wickets including that of Pooran. Well done Kuldeep! 👏👏👏"

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar Surya was brilliant again but Kuldeep the real match winner for me. Restricting WI to 159 by taking 3 top order wickets including that of Pooran. Well done Kuldeep!

India seemed to have learned from their mistakes of the first two T20Is as there seeme more game awareness in both batting and bowling.

Captain Hardik Pandya ensured he got Axar Patel's overs out of the way before Pooran arrived and then unleashed Kuldeep on the star batter. SKY and Tilak Varma then ensured that their partnership keeps India alive in the series with two T20Is to be played in Florida.