"Any of us would take a bullet for him" - KL Rahul lauds 'captain' MS Dhoni

Team India batsman KL Rahul has lauded former India skipper MS Dhoni, saying anyone who played under him would be ready to take a bullet for him.

Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest captains of all time, with three ICC titles under his belt. His ability to remain cool and calm and marshall his troops with perfection is second to none.

During an interaction with Forbes India, KL Rahul heaped praise on MS Dhoni, saying that how the former cricketer has put his country above everything is unbelievable.

"The minute anybody says captain, the first name that comes to mind from our era will be MS Dhoni," KL Rahul said.

"We have all played under him. Yes, he has won a lot of tournaments, done amazing things for the country but I think the biggest achievement that as captain you can have is the respect of your teammates and any of us would take a bullet for him without a second thought.

"Something I have learned from him is how humble he has been through ups and downs, how he has put his country ahead of everything is just unbelievable."

Apart from three ICC titles, MS Dhoni has won many other laurels for India as well. He became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in New Zealand in 2009.

The talismanic cricketer also became the first skipper to beat Australia in an ODI final in Australia during the CB 2008 Tri-Series.

Virat Kohli is a passionate individual: KL Rahul

Dhoni also ensured a smooth transition in leadership as Virat Kohli took over the reins from him. KL Rahul highlighted that the current Indian skipper is very different from MS Dhoni and is very passionate inside the field.

"Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200. 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200. He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200.”

