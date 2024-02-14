"Apki Shadi kab ho rahi ha?" - Mohammad Rizwan teases Babar Azam during PSL 2024 trophy launch

Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were recently involved in a hilarious banter during the trophy launch of the upcoming 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During the event, Rizwan teased Babar by asking him about his marriage plans. The keeper-batter asked:

"Apki Shadi kab ho rahi hai? (When are you getting married?)"

Babar chose not to answer the question publicly, asking Rizwan to meet him in person if he wanted to know about the wedding date. The former Pakistani skipper responded:

"Tu mjhey akely main mil, phir bataunga. (You meet me in private, I'll give you the answer.)"

Interestingly, Zainab Abbas, the host of the event, also urged Babar to speak about his wedding plans. The 29-year-old came up with a cheeky response, saying:

"Yeh idhar sabki ho gayi hai, shaklein dekhe na sabki. (Everyone's married here, look at their faces.)"

It is worth mentioning that Mohammad Rizwan had also asked Babar Azam the same question earlier this month during the latter's Space session on the microblogging platform X.

Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024

Babar Azam will continue to captain Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament. Under his leadership, the side made it to the previous season's Eliminator 2, where they suffered a four-wicket loss to eventual champions Lahore Qalandars.

The star batter has commenced his preparations ahead of PSL 2024. He even gave fans a glimpse of his training by posting a clip on Instagram.

Babar Azam was last seen in action during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024). Playing for the Rangpur Riders, the right-handed batter chalked up 251 runs across six outings at a strike rate of 114.61.

The PSL 2024 is set to kick off on Saturday, February 17, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United in the opening encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi will open their campaign with a clash against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, February 18.

