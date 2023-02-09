“Apne ghar ki series toh jeet lo” – Aakash Chopra shuts up Pakistani fan for claiming Babar Azam and Co. can beat India in India

Former Indian player Aakash Chopra has shut up a Pakistani fan for claiming Babar Azam and Co. can win a Test series in India. He asked that if they can’t win at home, how can one expect them to emerge victorious away from home.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further mentioned that if 'the Falcons' play so well overseas, they would have secured their berth in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The 45-year-old pointed out their losses against Australia (1-0) and England (3-0) at home. Pakistan also failed to win the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Taking to Twitter, Chopra wrote:

“I love your positivity but janaab, aap apne ghar ki series toh jeet lo (at least win your home Test series).”

He added:

“With Australia, England and NZ at home. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and WI in away series, Pakistan should have reached the WTC finals already.”

The reaction came after a fan claimed that Pakistan can beat Team India in India.

“Only Pakistan have ability to beat India in India”

For the uninitiated, the neighboring team last played a three-Test series in India in 2007/08, where they lost 1-0. Their Test series victory in India came in 1986/87 when they won the five-Test series 1-0 under Imran Khan’s leadership.

Pakistan crash out of WTC final

With just six wins in 14 games, Pakistan have crashed out of the WTC final race. They are placed seventh in the WTC points table with just four wins. Meanwhile, four Tests ended in a draw.

In their last 10 Tests, Babar Azam and Co. have lost six games, while four games ended in a draw. Their solitary win came against Sri Lanka by 246 runs in Galle as they leveled the series 1-1.

Meanwhile, Team India are placed second with eight wins in 14 games, including four losses and two draws. Australia are placed at the top of the table with 10 wins in 15 games, including four draws and a solitary loss.

The two teams are currently taking part in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which started in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

Team India’s last Test series loss came against England in 2012/13, where they lost the four-Test series 2-1. Since then, they have defeated Afghanistan (once) and South Africa, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies twice at home.

Meanwhile, India have beaten Australia four times in a row at home.

