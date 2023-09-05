“Approached by both major parties, not all interested in politics” – Virender Sehwag reacts to fan on X ahead of 2024 General Elections

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday, September 5, reacted straightforwardly to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding his intentions for the 2024 general elections. That response came after a user said that he wished the cricketer to be a Member of Parliament (MP).

In response, Sehwag clarified that he has already been approached by major political parties in the past. He added that he doesn’t like to enter politics and loves being involved with cricket as a part-time commentator.

The 44-year-old further stressed that sportspersons shouldn’t enter politics just for the sake of ego or hunger for power.

A user first wrote on X:

“I always thought you should’ve been MP Before Gautam Gambhir.”

Sehwag responded:

“I am not at all interested in politics. Have been approached by both major parties in the last two elections. My view is that most entertainers or sportsmen should not enter politics as most are there for their own ego and hunger for power and barely spare genuine time for people, a few are exceptions but generally most only do PR."

He added:

"I love being involved with cricket and commentating and being a part-time MP whenever convenient is not something I ever aspire for.”

In the past, many cricketers turned into politicians. The list includes Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Kirti Azad, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Kaif, Chetan Chouhan, and Vinod Kambli to name a few.

Sehwag announced his retirement from international cricket in 2015. The swashbuckling opener has represented India in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is. The right-handed batter amassed over 8,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs, including 38 centuries and 70 fifties across formats. He was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning team.

The Delhi-born cricketer has also played 104 Indian Premier League games, scoring 2728 runs at a strike rate of 155.44, including two tons and 16 half-centuries.

Virender Sehwag backs India’s 2023 ODI World Cup squad

Virender Sehwag, meanwhile, backed India’s 2023 ODI World Cup squad for the upcoming 50-over event. The veteran also asked the fans to call Team India as "Team Bharat". He wrote on X:

“Team India nahin #TeamBharat. This World Cup as we cheer for Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Jaddu, may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey, which has “Bharat” @JayShah.”

India’s squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Click here to check out the full schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup.