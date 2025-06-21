"Apt celebration for Yoga Day" - India legend cheekily reacts to Rishabh Pant's backflip after record-breaking 100 in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Former India swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag took to social media to praise Rishabh Pant for his entertaining moves on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Leeds on Saturday, June 21. Sehwag said it was a perfect celebration from Pant on Yoga Day as the 27-year-old performed a backflip following a six to reach his 7th Test century.

Like Sehwag, Pant is known for his aggressive batting display. He went for a six against the off-spinner Shoaib Bashir despite batting on 99.

Sharing a picture of Pant with his animated move on his Instagram story, Sehwag captioned the post:

“Brilliant hundred from @rishabpant and a very apt celebration for Yoga Day.”

Virender Sehwag's latest Instagram story. [Credits: @virendersehwag on IG stories]

Like Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ravichandran Ashwin were equally delighted with Pant's moves. Take a look at their reactions on X below:

Rishabh Pant smashed 134 runs off 178 balls with the help of six maximums and 12 boundaries. It was his seventh Test ton, the highest by any designated Indian wicketkeeper in Tests. The southpaw smashed his third Test century in England, fifth ton away from home. During his knock, he also completed 3,000 runs in the longest format.

India lose four quick wickets on the stroke of Lunch against England on Day 2 ft. Rishabh Pant

England captain Ben Stokes led from the front as India lost four quick wickets for 24 runs on the stroke of Lunch on Day 2. India captain Shubman Gill was the first wicket of the day as Shoaib Bashir broke the 209-run partnership between him and Rishabh Pant.

Ben Stokes then removed Karun Nair for a duck on his comeback after seven years. Soon, Pant fell into the pattern as Josh Tongue trapped him lbw. Shardul Thakur was the last batter to be dismissed, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith off Stokes' bowling.

At Lunch on Day 2, India were 454/7 after 108.4 overs in their first innings, with Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah might join him in the middle when the innings resume during the second session.

Stokes has led by example with the ball for the hosts, bagging four wickets so far. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir have scalped one each.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

