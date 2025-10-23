"Are people surprised?" - Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's second consecutive duck in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI 

Team India ace player Virat Kohli perished for a second consecutive duck in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The right-handed batter was trapped LBW by pacer Xavier Bartlett in the seventh over of the innings after the visitors were put into bat first.

Virat Kohli came out to bat after Shubman Gill was caught at mid-off earlier in the same over. The batter saw off the first set of deliveries by the right-arm pacer, cautiously dealing with the deliveries outside the off-stump corridor, but was undone by an incoming delivery off the last ball.

The umpire immediately raised his finger, and although Kohli consulted with Rohit Sharma for a potential review, he eventually walked off after the timer ran out. The legendary batter received a warm round of applause from the crowd as he made his way back to the pavilion, and he acknowledged the same with a slight raise of the gloves. This marked the first instance in Virat Kohli's ODI career that he has been dismissed for consecutive ducks.

Fans were in despair after watching yet another poor outing from Virat Kohli, which puts his future in international cricket in serious doubt. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

JFM SSN 🌟🌟 @KAPPitals I am not even a kohli fan but this sad to see man

Akash Dhanurkar @Akashdhanurkar1 Virat Kohli's second duck in ODI series. Are people surprised? He is no longer the player we saw on field. He hated to miss cricket matches but now he enjoys more time back home. Why is he still being preferred? In line are Jaiswal, Abhishek, Tilak! #ViratKohli #AUSvIND

Bernie Coen @berniecoen That is a very long walk back for Kohli #AUSvIND he spent more time walking out to the middle and back to the sheds, than he did batting !

Alaska @findURexistance To be honest Virat kohli has gotten enough chances and sympathy. Out of form is different thing but taking for granted is something serious. He is now degrading his name only #ViratKohli

Dr. Jacob Peralta @Dhruvvvvvvv_ Kohli shouldn't retire just yet, call it bias or anything... Even stupidity but I feel he has one last wind in him left

Harsh 17  @harsh03443 Never seen Virat Kohli like this, it’s unreal. Shows how important match practice is he hasn’t played since the IPL final. If you don’t take cricket seriously, cricket won’t take you seriously. I just hope he comes back stronger, and we all know he will.

Team India again in all sorts of trouble after Virat Kohli's dismissal in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

The Indian batting order has yet again struggled against the Australian pace battery after their recent failure in Perth. Rohit Sharma looked far from his best in terms of rhythm as it took 33 deliveries for him to reach double figures.

With both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli perishing in the same over, the Men in Blue were reduced to 17-2 after seven overs. At the time of writing, they are tottering at 34-2 in the 12th over, with Shreyas Iyer joining Rohit Sharma at the crease.

