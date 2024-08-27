 "Are you playing gully cricket?" - Ahmed Shehzad tears apart Shan Masood for showing dissent after his dismissal in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Ahmed Shehzad has slammed Pakistani skipper Shan Masood following the team's 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the Test series opener at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He pointed out how Masood expressed his displeasure after being given out in the first innings.

Masood scored just six runs before being dismissed caught behind off Shoriful Islam's bowling in the seventh over of the innings. He was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire. However, Bangladesh opted for the DRS and the decision was overturned.

The southpaw was visibly upset with the call and was even seen discussing it with the team's support staff in the dressing room. The dismissal sparked a controversy, given that the spike on the UltraEdge appeared to have come after the ball had passed the bat.

Shehzad claimed that Masood has always been infamous in Pakistan cricket for not accepting his dismissals. Taking a dig at the Men in Green's Test captain, the batter said in a video shared on his X account:

"You cannot show dissent in this manner. You are still doing the same things. Whenever you get out, you come back and say that you were not out. Are you playing gully cricket? You have been doing this since U19. You are infamous for not accepting that you are out. What should we do then? Only bowled should be considered for you?"

Shan Masood failed to make amends in the subsequent innings, losing his wicket after scoring 14 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for just 146 runs in the innings. Bangladesh chased down the 30-run target with 10 wickets in hand, clinching their maiden Test win over Pakistan.

"Please show some maturity, you are no longer the Shan Masood from U19 or U16" - Ahmed Shehzad

In the video, Ahmed Shehzad pointed out how Shan Masood has performed underwhelmingly with the bat in Test cricket since 2020. He remarked how Masood's teammates listen to him when his own record hasn't been up to the mark.

Urging Masood to show some maturity, Shehzad said:

"Your own performance is nothing. Who is going to listen to you? When I saw your stats, you just have three half-centuries since 2020, and you are the captain of the Pakistan team. All of you guys have fooled the Pakistani public. You are just taking your turns. Please show some maturity, you are no longer the Shan Masood from U19 or U16."

Shan Masood's captaincy stint has been off to a dismal start. He is the first Pakistani captain to lose his first four Test matches. The second and final Test of the ongoing series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Rawalpindi from Friday, August 30.

