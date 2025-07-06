"Are you prepared of playing out a day?" - Former England captain's massive claim on India's delayed declaration on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes India delayed their declaration on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston to ensure the hosts had no chance of winning the game. Shubman Gill's side batted 83 overs in their second innings and scored 427/6 before declaring the innings, setting England an improbable target of 608.

Ad

However, with an iffy forecast for Day 5, several fans and former players questioned India's decision to continue batting despite the massive lead. The visitors reduced England to 72/3 in 16 overs in the final hour of Day 4, leaving themselves with a potential 90 overs to pick up the remaining seven wickets.

Talking about India's plan with their declaration at the close of play on Day 4, Atherton told Sky Sports (7:17):

"We all felt India went too far. To try and understand what they were doing, they are basically giving England no chance of a win and saying to this team that absolutely disdains the draw, 'Are you prepared of playing out a day for a draw?'

Ad

Trending

He added:

"What happens at the backend tomorrow will determine what we say about that declaration because if England are 7,8 or 9 down, there will be a lot of criticism coming India's way. But, they did get the three new-ball wickets and are in control of the game."

England have had only one drawn outing since Ben Stokes took over as their permanent captain in mid-2022.

Ad

England have chased down 370+ in their last two home Tests against India

India's delayed declaration may have come due to England's massive run-chases against them in their last two home Tests. Staring at a series defeat in the 2021/22 home series, the hosts chased down 378 in the series finale at Edgbaston against the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian side.

Cut to the present series, and England hunted down 371 in the opening Test at Leeds with five wickets in hand.

The hosts have also thrived in fourth-innings chases at home in the Ben Stokes era, forcing India to set them a near-insurmountable target in the ongoing Edgbaston outing. A win for India on the final day will level the five-match series at 1-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news