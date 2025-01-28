"Are we risking safety and security?" - Aakash Chopra says ICC could move the Champions Trophy 2025 outside Pakistan

Former India player Aakash Chopra has reckoned that the International Cricket Council (ICC) might have to soon take a call on whether Pakistan can host the Champions Trophy 2025. He pointed out that the stadiums in Pakistan are reportedly not yet ready and that the ICC could risk the safety and security of the players and spectators if they continue to remain the hosts.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. While India are supposed to play all their games in Dubai, the non-India matches are to be hosted in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the ICC might have to consider the safety and security aspects in case the grounds in Pakistan are not ready by January 31.

"The truth is that their grounds are not getting ready at all. The best part I like is their sense of humor. Their reporters make very good videos. There is an undertone that they won't be able to get anything ready. They are far behind the deadline. No matter how many people you employ, it will need the required time," he said (6:45).

"Pakistan is way behind the deadline. The videos always come about the Gaddafi Stadium. If your grounds are still not ready, if you don't hand them over to the ICC on January 31 or give them underprepared, the ICC may have to take a call at some stage whether it's right or wrong. Are we risking safety and security?" Chopra added.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is supposed to host three group games, the second semi-final and the final, if India don't qualify for the summit clash. Karachi and Rawalpindi are scheduled to host three group games apiece.

"The UAE is fully ready" - Aakash Chopra on the ICC's potential contingency plan

The 2021 T20 World Cup was played in the UAE. [P/C: Getty]

While acknowledging that there is still some time left before the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the ICC might have to assess soon whether the tournament needs to be entirely shifted to the UAE.

"20 days might still remain after that but the assessment will still have to be done whether they should keep it there only as Dubai is ready. The UAE is fully ready, you can add Sharjah and Abu Dhabi also to that," he said (8:20) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the readiness of the venues is more important than trivial issues like Rohit Sharma attending the pre-tournament photoshoot in Pakistan.

"So it's going to be a big question whether Pakistan will be able to get ready. I am not going to focus on the unnecessary gossip, about whether Rohit will go or not for the photoshoot, whether India will write Pakistan on their jerseys, and all of that, but the real thing is whether Pakistan will get ready in time to host the tournament," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that he can only make his judgments based on news coming from Pakistan. He added that the videos and images he has seen thus far don't look very good.

