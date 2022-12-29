"Arrey mat kar yaar" - Old video of 18-year-old Virat Kohli roaming on the streets of Pakistan resurfaces on social media

Many Pakistan cricket fans have been requesting Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team to play matches in Pakistan. However, not many fans of Pakistan would remember that Kohli visited the nation when he was an U-19 cricketer.

India U-19s toured Pakistan for a four-match ODI series and a two-match Test series in 2006. Along with Virat Kohli, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Ishant Sharma were also a part of that India U-19 team.

India U-19s dominated Pakistan U-19s on that tour and won all six matches. An old video of Virat Kohli hanging out with his teammates during the 2006 Pakistan tour has resurfaced on social media.

One of his teammates tried to spoil his hairstyle in that video. Virat can be heard saying: "Arrey mat kar yaar. (Please don't do it man.)"

You can watch the video of Kohli, Pujara, Chawla, and other India U-19 stars roaming on the streets of Pakistan right here:

Virat Kohli was one of the best batters for India U-19s against Pakistan U-19s in 2006

Kohli has enjoyed playing against Pakistan at the senior level in international cricket. He had a great record against Pakistan at the U-19 level as well. During the 2006 Pakistan tour, Kohli scored 174 runs in the two youth Tests against Pakistan, with his highest score being 83.

In the four-match ODI series, Kohli aggregated 125 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 68.68. He registered one half-century and one duck in the three games.

The Pakistan U-19s squad of that tour featured the likes of Imad Wasim, Ahmed Shehzad, Junaid Khan, Shan Masood, and Rana Adnan.

