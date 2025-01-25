Arshdeep Singh dismisses Phil Salt in the first over for the second consecutive time during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phil Salt in the opening over for the second consecutive time in two games as the English opener walked back for a poor score again. The two sides locked horns in the second T20I of the five-match T20I series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.

While Salt failed to open his account in the previous game and was dismissed for a three-ball duck, he started off with a four off the very first delivery of the game in the second T20I, showing promise to do well.

But the Indian pace spearhead had different plans. He bowled a short delivery outside off and Salt planned on going big but was caught by local boy Washington Sundar on deep square leg.

Arshdeep Singh ends up conceding 23 runs in two overs

Even after picking up a wicket in the opening over, Arshdeep Singh was hit for big runs in his next over. While he started his spell by conceding a boundary off Phil Salt, he was hit for two more fours and a six in his second over.

Jos Buttler set the tone and hit the ground running from the word go. On the second delivery of the third over in the powerplay, the English captain picked up a length delivery and sent it running towards the fence.

After taking a single off the next delivery and getting no runs off the fourth ball, Buttler hit Arshdeep Singh for a six and a four on the final two balls of the over. The tall Indian bowler bowled a length delivery outside off, and Buttler smashed it over long-on for a massive six.

Arshdeep Singh then went for a short of a length delivery, but Buttler found the gap yet again and smacked it towards the boundary line for a four. After conceding eight runs in the opening over, Arshdeep ended up leaking 16 runs in his next as England’s total after three overs read 26/1.

