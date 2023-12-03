"Arshdeep Singh showed Shaheen Afridi how it's done"- Top 10 funny memes as India beat Australia in 5th T20I & win series after losing 2023 World Cup

Team India beat Australia by a margin of six runs in the fifth T20I at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3. Courtesy of the win, the hosts have won the series 4-1.

After being asked to bat first, India could only manage to score 160/8 in 20 overs on a sluggish track. Shreyas Iyer (53) anchored the innings well and then hit a few robust blows in the end. Jitesh Sharma (24) and Axar Patel (31) also chipped in with valuable cameos to inject momentum into the innings in the death overs.

In response, Travis Head (28) gave Australia a brisk start but could not convert it into a big knock. Ben McDermott (54) played an innings like Iyer did for India in the first innings and kept Australia in the hunt. Arshdeep Singh dismissed him in the 15th over to bring the hosts back into the contest. Arshdeep then successfully defended 10 runs in the final over to win the match for the Men in Blue.

Fans on social media enjoyed the closely contested fifth T20I between India and Australia on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

"It was a hard fought series"- Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav after win against Australia in 5th T20I

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav opened up that it was a closely contested series and went on to applaud his teammates for stepping up and performing well. Reflecting on the series victory, Surya said:

"It was a hard fought series from day one, 200 every game and the way boys showed skills is commendable. We wanted to be fearless, we wanted to enjoy when we were in the middle and I told them to enjoy the game, the result shows now."

He continued:

"If you would've been there, it would've been an add-on but I've seen many a games at Chinnaswamy, when teams have scored 200, it becomes easier to chase, but with 160, I told my boys that it is game on after 10 overs."

The Men in Blue will be back in action next week as they tour South Africa for a T20I, ODI, and Test series. They will face the hosts in the first T20I on December 10 at the Kingsmead in Durban.