Arshdeep Singh teaches Kuldeep Yadav dance steps of Punjabi song ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India seamer Arshdeep Singh shared a light-hearted video on social media on Thursday, July 17, featuring him dancing with spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The post came just days after India’s 22-run loss to England in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord’s, which concluded on Monday, July 14.

In the Instagram reel, Arshdeep is seen teaching Kuldeep a few dance moves to the Punjabi song ‘SIRRA’ by Guru Randhawa. Interestingly, the track wasn’t playing in the background. Arshdeep was singing it himself as the duo danced together. He captioned the video:

“Dance class starting soon.”

Meanwhile, the duo hasn’t seen any playing time in the series so far. Arshdeep, who is yet to make his Test debut, has remained on the bench alongside Kuldeep. There has been considerable discussion around the left-arm wrist-spinner's continued exclusion, despite his strong track record in the format.

Overall, Kuldeep has featured in 13 Tests, claiming 56 wickets at an impressive average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 37.3, including four five-wicket hauls.

“I would like to see Kuldeep in” - Former England cricketer backs spinner’s inclusion for fourth Test

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes that Kuldeep Yadav should be part of India’s playing XI for the fourth Test against England. However, he acknowledged that including the wrist-spinner could be challenging, given the impressive performances of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the Lord’s Test.

Speaking about Kuldeep during a media interaction, the 38-year-old said [as quoted by India Today]:

“I would like to see Kuldeep in the team, but I don't know who for. Washington bowled well, Jadeja batted well. So it makes it difficult to bring Kuldeep Yadav in the side. I would like to see Kuldeep in, but I don't think they can fit him in.”

The penultimate Test of the five-match series is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

