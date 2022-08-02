Create
IND vs WI 2022: “How many Arshdeep jerseys ?”- Arshdeep Singh trends on Twitter after logistical issues


Arshdeep Singh's jersey was everywhere at St Kitts on Monday.
James Kuanal
Modified Aug 02, 2022 03:38 AM IST

Arshdeep Singh remained the focal point amid logistical drama at St. Kitts during the second T20I between India and West Indies on Monday (August 1).

The lack of jerseys forced a couple of Indian players to wear the pacer's extra jerseys. The development came even as the much-anticipated affair witnessed a delay of three hours due to logistical issues. Thus, fans had something to enjoy after choosing to stay awake late at night for the match despite India's loss.

Everyone was taken by surprise when Arshdeep Singh came out to open with Rohit Sharma. Fans quickly realized that it was Suryakumar Yadav wearing the youngster’s jersey. Later, Avesh Khan was seen donning one of the extra jerseys of the left-arm pacer. Here’s how social media reacted:

How many Arshdeep jerseys did you spot tonight?Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket#WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI
Today, 3 players wore jersey of a guy named ArshdeepBut the real lad @arshdeepsinghh performed best of all of them #SuryakumarYadav #arshdeepsingh #aveshkhan #Bhuvi #RohitSharma #IndvsWI #T20WorldCup #indvszim #ViratKohli #KLRahul #RishabhPant #RAVINDRAJADEJA #yuzvendrachahal https://t.co/w18lHZuAys
Summary of today's #IndVsWI match3 players wearing #Arshdeep jersey 😅 https://t.co/ujXPn2AESl
Suryakumar Yadav opens the innings with Arshdeep Singh jersey. https://t.co/oxA36o4YEd
avesh khan wearing arshdeep jersey and take wicket by bowl yorker like arshdeep 😅😅#WIvIND #IndvsWI https://t.co/ZhFpQRR0rE
Ball of the match - Arshdeep Singh's Yorker. https://t.co/tyR8SXQ0dD
I just tweeted the same thing minus the pic. Both @surya_14kumar & @Avesh_6 are wearing Arshdeep’s jersey. Looks like some Kits have still not arrived in St Kitts. Wonder how come @arshdeepsinghh has so many Jerseys. @BCCI #WIvIND twitter.com/cskian716/stat…
Contribution of those wearing Arshdeep's jersey today:With the bat: 20 (11)With the ball: 4-0-35-1#WIvIND
Arshdeep ke pas kitne extra jersey hai#WIvIND
Goes for six but gets the wicket. He is also wearing Arshdeep Tees, think the jersey makers love Arshdeep too much. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…
#INDvWI All players using Arshdeep Jersey. Surya Kumar Yadav and Avesh Khan. https://t.co/KfwoPEPAkU
@RishinJose1 Surya & Avesh walked out wearing Arshdeep's jersey today in the 2nd t20 against West Indies 😂
note to avesh khan: just wearing arshdeep's jersey won't help you bowl like him. need skills. #WIvIND

In a statement, Cricket West Indies stated:

“Due to circumstances beyond Cricket West Indies (CWI) control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.”

Amid all the hassles, Team India did not enjoy a great day on the field as their winning streak against the Caribbean came to an end. The batting department failed horribly as the visitors got bowled out for just 138 runs in 19.4 overs. The Men in Blue lost the last-over thriller by five wickets.

IND vs WI 2022: West Indies level T20I series 1-1 as Arshdeep's jersey steals the show

West Indies finally breathed a sigh of relief after registering their first victory in the white-ball series against India. After Obed McCoy registered WI's best T20I figures (6/17), Brandon King (68) played a vital role in the run chase. Devon Thomas (31*) kept his nerves as the match got tighter in the latter stages of the game, as West Indies won the match by five wickets with four balls to spare.

Arshdeep Singh, in particular, finished with 1/26 as the Indian bowlers failed to defend a below-par total.

#TeamIndia put up a solid fight but it was the West Indies who won the second #WIvIND T20I. We will look to bounce back in the third T20I. 👍 👍Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDT20I https://t.co/OnWLKEBiov

Nicolas Pooran-led West Indies have now leveled the ongoing T20I series. The two sides will play each other again within a span of 24 hours, i.e., on Tuesday (August 2).

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
