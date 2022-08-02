IND vs WI 2022: “How many Arshdeep jerseys ?”- Arshdeep Singh trends on Twitter after logistical issues

Arshdeep Singh remained the focal point amid logistical drama at St. Kitts during the second T20I between India and West Indies on Monday (August 1).

The lack of jerseys forced a couple of Indian players to wear the pacer's extra jerseys. The development came even as the much-anticipated affair witnessed a delay of three hours due to logistical issues. Thus, fans had something to enjoy after choosing to stay awake late at night for the match despite India's loss.

Everyone was taken by surprise when Arshdeep Singh came out to open with Rohit Sharma. Fans quickly realized that it was Suryakumar Yadav wearing the youngster’s jersey. Later, Avesh Khan was seen donning one of the extra jerseys of the left-arm pacer. Here’s how social media reacted:

Also Read: [Watch] Rohit Sharma goes for a golden-duck on first ball of 2nd IND vs WI 2022 T20I

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav opens the innings with Arshdeep Singh jersey. Suryakumar Yadav opens the innings with Arshdeep Singh jersey. https://t.co/oxA36o4YEd

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ball of the match - Arshdeep Singh's Yorker. Ball of the match - Arshdeep Singh's Yorker. https://t.co/tyR8SXQ0dD

Pramod Ananth @pramz



With the bat: 20 (11)

With the ball: 4-0-35-1



#WIvIND Contribution of those wearing Arshdeep's jersey today:With the bat: 20 (11)With the ball: 4-0-35-1 Contribution of those wearing Arshdeep's jersey today:With the bat: 20 (11)With the ball: 4-0-35-1#WIvIND

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Interesting to hold back BK and AS both. Can Avesh get the big wicket for the day? If not, don't give more than 5/6. Interesting to hold back BK and AS both. Can Avesh get the big wicket for the day? If not, don't give more than 5/6. Goes for six but gets the wicket. He is also wearing Arshdeep Tees, think the jersey makers love Arshdeep too much. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/… Goes for six but gets the wicket. He is also wearing Arshdeep Tees, think the jersey makers love Arshdeep too much. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…

Monster @KGFRockyBhai #INDvWI



All players using Arshdeep Jersey. Surya Kumar Yadav and Avesh Khan. All players using Arshdeep Jersey. Surya Kumar Yadav and Avesh Khan. #INDvWI All players using Arshdeep Jersey. Surya Kumar Yadav and Avesh Khan. https://t.co/KfwoPEPAkU

Piyush Innani @piyushinnani @RishinJose1 Surya & Avesh walked out wearing Arshdeep's jersey today in the 2nd t20 against West Indies @RishinJose1 Surya & Avesh walked out wearing Arshdeep's jersey today in the 2nd t20 against West Indies 😂

Vijay Punia @vj_punia

#WIvIND note to avesh khan: just wearing arshdeep's jersey won't help you bowl like him. need skills. note to avesh khan: just wearing arshdeep's jersey won't help you bowl like him. need skills. #WIvIND

In a statement, Cricket West Indies stated:

“Due to circumstances beyond Cricket West Indies (CWI) control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.”

Amid all the hassles, Team India did not enjoy a great day on the field as their winning streak against the Caribbean came to an end. The batting department failed horribly as the visitors got bowled out for just 138 runs in 19.4 overs. The Men in Blue lost the last-over thriller by five wickets.

IND vs WI 2022: West Indies level T20I series 1-1 as Arshdeep's jersey steals the show

West Indies finally breathed a sigh of relief after registering their first victory in the white-ball series against India. After Obed McCoy registered WI's best T20I figures (6/17), Brandon King (68) played a vital role in the run chase. Devon Thomas (31*) kept his nerves as the match got tighter in the latter stages of the game, as West Indies won the match by five wickets with four balls to spare.

Arshdeep Singh, in particular, finished with 1/26 as the Indian bowlers failed to defend a below-par total.

BCCI @BCCI



We will look to bounce back in the third T20I.



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDT20I #TeamIndia put up a solid fight but it was the West Indies who won the second #WIvIND T20I.We will look to bounce back in the third T20I.Scorecard #TeamIndia put up a solid fight but it was the West Indies who won the second #WIvIND T20I. We will look to bounce back in the third T20I. 👍 👍Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDT20I https://t.co/OnWLKEBiov

Nicolas Pooran-led West Indies have now leveled the ongoing T20I series. The two sides will play each other again within a span of 24 hours, i.e., on Tuesday (August 2).

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: [WATCH] Shreyas Iyer perishes to the short ball yet again in 2nd India vs West Indies T20I

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Arshdeep Singh should be part of T20 World Cup XI? Yes No 2 votes so far