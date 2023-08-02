Arun Jaitley Stadium set to have 2 new pitches and commentary boxes ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup - Reports 

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will undergo a major revamp in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, where it has been assigned to host a total of five matches. The renovation has been financially backed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC).

The stadium last hosted an international fixture in the form of a Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this year. It also served as the home venue for DC during IPL 2023.

A two-member group which included former BCCI general manager and current Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra inspected the venue recently and will provide feedback soon.

DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI:

"They would be giving us a final report in a week's time and intimate us about everything they want to be done before the start of the World Cup. From our end, we are adding two more strips to the existing ones on the main turf for convenience of training."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) team that came in for inspection was largely happy with the facilities and functioning at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but did provide their opinion over things that could be managed better.

It is mandatory for each and every hosting venue to create a space for four extra radio commentary boxes as the ICC has various broadcast partners.

According to a DDCA official who spoke with ICC told PTI:

"Practice pitches is something that DDCA is adding on its own but has agreed to every other stuff it has been told to upgrade. There is special emphasis on having brand new toilets (male and female) and they have to add four radio commentary boxes along with TV commentary boxes."

Arun Jaitley Stadium will witness Team India face Afghanistan on October 11. The venue's first match is scheduled to be a clash between South Africa and Sri Lanka on October 7.

ICC team satisfied with facilities in Chennai following a visit to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

The ICC team was impressed with the facilities at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during their inspection. The venue will play host to India's World Cup opener against Australia on October 8.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, meanwhile, has not been allotted any fixture in Team India's international 2023-24 home season. The next high-profile contest that will be staged at the venue after the World Cup is likely to be the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) and IPL 2024.

DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI:

"We have informed ICC that we will completely revamp the toilets. The stadium will have a new coat of paint. We have invited bids from top companies and due diligence will be done as far as the tender process is concerned. The number of seats will remain same but we will have 15,000 new bucket seats."

The ICC team is next slated to visit Dharamsala for inspection on Wednesday, August 2.

